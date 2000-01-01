Catalog
Selina by Reportage

Selina by Reportage

YS2, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 41 m² to 340 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 080 699 AEDfrom 8 070 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%216 140 AED
Registration of the contract
2%21614 AED
Handover
80%864 559 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors18, 3
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Numbers of parking lots808

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
41 - 80
1 080 699 - 1 160 126
14 453 - 26 024
1 bedroom
80 - 134
1 717 925 - 1 911 534
14 259 - 21 427
2 bedrooms
114 - 283
2 024 529 - 2 284 529
8 070 - 17 674
3 bedrooms
147 - 340
2 484 655 - 2 784 655
8 174 - 16 852

Description

A pearl of elegance on the coast of Yas Island. Selina Bay, an exclusive residential development with panoramic views of Al Raha Creek, opens up new horizons of comfortable living in the heart of Abu Dhabi's urban environment. Key Features — A collection of luxury finished lots. Each features a fitted kitchen, tiled bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, vanity units with mirrors and central air-conditioning. — A unique variety of layouts are available: two-storey penthouses, townhouses and classic variations from studios to three-bedroom apartments. — Selina Bay is equipped with premium amenities: swimming pools, playgrounds, gyms, landscaped parks, dog walking areas and barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Yas West is a community with a developed social infrastructure within walking distance. Yas American Academy and Sabis International School are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Yas Marina Circuit Medical Centre is 10 minutes away. Yas Mall and Yas West Plaza are 12 minutes away. The residential complex is surrounded by green parks: The Crest Park, Yas Park, The Sands. Yas Beach is less than 5 minutes away and The Waves Park promenade is 10 minutes away. The island offers world-class entertainment facilities such as Ferrari World, Etihad Arena, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World, Louvre Museum. Location Advantages The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Yas Dr and Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St motorways provide quick access to the city's key locations and Abu Dhabi's main districts and islands. Al Jubail Island can be reached in 15 minutes, Al Saadiyar and Al Reem in 20-25 minutes. Al Danah, Al Nahyan, Al Mushrif and Al Bateen are 25-30 minutes from Selina Bay. Zayed International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
YS2, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea260 m
High school1 km
Shop6 km
Medical center7 km
Airport7 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace