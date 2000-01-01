Selina by Reportage

Description

A pearl of elegance on the coast of Yas Island. Selina Bay, an exclusive residential development with panoramic views of Al Raha Creek, opens up new horizons of comfortable living in the heart of Abu Dhabi's urban environment. Key Features — A collection of luxury finished lots. Each features a fitted kitchen, tiled bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, vanity units with mirrors and central air-conditioning. — A unique variety of layouts are available: two-storey penthouses, townhouses and classic variations from studios to three-bedroom apartments. — Selina Bay is equipped with premium amenities: swimming pools, playgrounds, gyms, landscaped parks, dog walking areas and barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Yas West is a community with a developed social infrastructure within walking distance. Yas American Academy and Sabis International School are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Yas Marina Circuit Medical Centre is 10 minutes away. Yas Mall and Yas West Plaza are 12 minutes away. The residential complex is surrounded by green parks: The Crest Park, Yas Park, The Sands. Yas Beach is less than 5 minutes away and The Waves Park promenade is 10 minutes away. The island offers world-class entertainment facilities such as Ferrari World, Etihad Arena, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World, Louvre Museum. Location Advantages The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Yas Dr and Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St motorways provide quick access to the city's key locations and Abu Dhabi's main districts and islands. Al Jubail Island can be reached in 15 minutes, Al Saadiyar and Al Reem in 20-25 minutes. Al Danah, Al Nahyan, Al Mushrif and Al Bateen are 25-30 minutes from Selina Bay. Zayed International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.