Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesSamana Park Meadows

Samana Park Meadows

Desert Sun Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 8
1 / 8
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 40 m² to 133 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 694 000 AEDfrom 11 690 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
57AED
Post Handover
23%
Installment period
46 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
40 – 54
694 000 – 804 000
14 739 – 17 217
1 bedroom
76 – 86
1 049 000 – 1 109 000
12 818 – 13 770
2 bedrooms
109 – 133
1 489 000 – 1 559 000
11 690 – 13 627

Description

Elegant residential complex in the Dubailand neighbourhood. Samana Park Meadows' exquisite architecture and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort. The project is surrounded by parks, hotels, restaurants and attractions to provide an unforgettable experience and a true home for the most discerning residents. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private plunge pools, built-in appliances from German brands. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging track, basketball court, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge area, cinema, spa. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a gated community with a developed infrastructure. The community is suitable for living both for families with children and for young people aimed at career development. Within a distance of 10-15 minutes are: German School and Gems Winchester School Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Outlet Mall, Silicon Central Mall, green walking areas North Park and Nad Al Sheba 4 Park. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Ain-Dubai Road motorway exit, popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai can be reached within 20 minutes. IMG World and Global Village are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Desert Sun Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
CatalogMap