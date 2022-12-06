Samana Manhattan

The complex offers a choice of studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishing. 1 and 2 bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their own balconies and stunning views of green parks and a uniquely designed inner courtyard with a pool. The project features a gym, sports court, running track, outdoor pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets such as New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School and Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

More