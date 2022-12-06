UAE
Samana Manhattan

Samana Manhattan

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, JVC District 13, 5th Street, 14
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 105 m² to 132 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 702 134 AED
from 1 702 134 AED
from 14 525 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%340 427 AED
Registration of the contract
4%68085 AED
Before the completion date
55%936 174 AED
Post-Handover
25%425 534 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 702 134 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
High school3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km

About project

The true charm of Manhattan in the heart of Dubai: a modern 19-story residential complex in the thriving JVC district. The advantageous location provides convenient infrastructure - numerous shops, cafes, schools, and medical centers within walking distance.

The complex offers a choice of studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishing. 1 and 2 bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their own balconies and stunning views of green parks and a uniquely designed inner courtyard with a pool. The project features a gym, sports court, running track, outdoor pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets such as New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School and Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
105 - 132
1 702 134 - 1 917 594
14 525 - 16 207

Infrastructure

