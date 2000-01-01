Samana Ivy Gardens 2

Description

An exclusive residential complex in a modern style will be located in a developed area of Dubailandand. Live close to key cultural and business sites and enjoy an exceptional level of comfort. Feel the balance between city life and tranquility in the cozy Ivy Gardens 2 apartments. Key Features – You can choose from luxury studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, each lot has its own private pool on the balcony. – The interiors are distinguished by high-quality finishes, modern furniture, fully equipped kitchens with the latest appliances and a smart home system. – The internal infrastructure surprises with its variety: a large swimming pool, gym, children's playgrounds, basketball court, bowling alley, wellness saunas, Jacuzzi. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai. It has everything for a carefree lifestyle: supermarkets like New West Zone Supermarket and Spinneys Dubailand The Villa, restaurants such as Mango People and Eatok Restaurant Dubailand Skycourts, pharmacies including Life Pharmacy and DOCIB Najmat Pharmacy, and beauty salons like OLA Ladies Salon and Ola Hair Experts. Emirates British Nursery is a 10-minute drive away, while The Aquila School and GEMS FirstPoint School are just 5 minutes away. Location Advantages The convenient location near Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Ain - Dubai Road allows for easy and quick access to key locations and iconic city attractions. IMG World, Global Village, and Dubai Outlet Mall are just 10-15 minutes away. Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Miracle Garden, and Mirdif City Centre are 15-20 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes about 20 minutes.