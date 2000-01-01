Catalog
Samana Ivy Gardens 2

Samana Ivy Gardens 2

Al Faris Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 139 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 660 000 AEDfrom 12 745 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%132 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%26 400 AED
Before the completion date
57%376 200 AED
Post-Handover
23%151 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors35
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
39
660 000
16 915
1 bedroom
68
989 000
14 386
2 bedrooms
116
1 480 000
12 745
3 bedrooms
139
2 980 000
21 384

Description

An exclusive residential complex in a modern style will be located in a developed area of Dubailandand. Live close to key cultural and business sites and enjoy an exceptional level of comfort. Feel the balance between city life and tranquility in the cozy Ivy Gardens 2 apartments. Key Features – You can choose from luxury studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, each lot has its own private pool on the balcony. – The interiors are distinguished by high-quality finishes, modern furniture, fully equipped kitchens with the latest appliances and a smart home system. – The internal infrastructure surprises with its variety: a large swimming pool, gym, children's playgrounds, basketball court, bowling alley, wellness saunas, Jacuzzi. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai. It has everything for a carefree lifestyle: supermarkets like New West Zone Supermarket and Spinneys Dubailand The Villa, restaurants such as Mango People and Eatok Restaurant Dubailand Skycourts, pharmacies including Life Pharmacy and DOCIB Najmat Pharmacy, and beauty salons like OLA Ladies Salon and Ola Hair Experts. Emirates British Nursery is a 10-minute drive away, while The Aquila School and GEMS FirstPoint School are just 5 minutes away. Location Advantages The convenient location near Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Ain - Dubai Road allows for easy and quick access to key locations and iconic city attractions. IMG World, Global Village, and Dubai Outlet Mall are just 10-15 minutes away. Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Miracle Garden, and Mirdif City Centre are 15-20 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes about 20 minutes.

Infrastructure

Al Faris Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Shop2 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area