Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesSamana Ibiza

Samana Ibiza

Blue Waves Tower by Tiger Properties, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 42 m² to 129 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 699 000 AEDfrom 11 532 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
57%
Post Handover
23%
Installment period
46 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
42 – 54
699 000 – 929 000
16 588 – 17 068
1 bedroom
74 – 90
1 089 000 – 1 249 000
13 769 – 14 565
2 bedrooms
129
1 489 000 – 1 569 000
11 532 – 12 138

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubailand. Samana Ibiza clubhouse blends modern comfort and classic style, offering a unique experience for those who cherish every moment. It is a place designed for active lifestyle enthusiasts who are looking for something special in the world around them. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private pools, Smart Home system and built-in appliances from German manufacturers. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, infinity-pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, lounge area, cinema. Community infrastructure Dubailand is one of the most promising neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community is rapidly developing and it is planned to be a ‘city within a city’ with shopping and entertainment centres, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, public spaces for work and leisure. Also there will be all the necessary social infrastructure on the territory: schools and educational institutions, kindergartens, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Ain - Dubai Road motorway exit, it will take 10 minutes to get to Global Village and 20 minutes to get to Miracle Garden. Popular locations such as Dubai Downtown, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Blue Waves Tower by Tiger Properties, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
Shop750 m
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
CatalogMap