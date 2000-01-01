Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubailand. Samana Ibiza clubhouse blends modern comfort and classic style, offering a unique experience for those who cherish every moment. It is a place designed for active lifestyle enthusiasts who are looking for something special in the world around them. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private pools, Smart Home system and built-in appliances from German manufacturers. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, infinity-pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, lounge area, cinema. Community infrastructure Dubailand is one of the most promising neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community is rapidly developing and it is planned to be a ‘city within a city’ with shopping and entertainment centres, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, public spaces for work and leisure. Also there will be all the necessary social infrastructure on the territory: schools and educational institutions, kindergartens, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Ain - Dubai Road motorway exit, it will take 10 minutes to get to Global Village and 20 minutes to get to Miracle Garden. Popular locations such as Dubai Downtown, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.