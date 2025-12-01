Samana California

The area provides all the necessary amenities for living and recreation: pools for children and adults, sauna and steam room, game room, paddle tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, open-air cinema, jacuzzi, and fitness centers. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach HealthHub Pharmacy, Carrefour Market, Fajer Al Madina and VIVA supermarkets, The Gardens Cricket Ground, Dubai British School and The Winchester School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing easy access to any part of the city. Fast access to Al Furjan Metro Station. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The residential complex is 15 minutes away from Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Village Circle. A little further away are Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

