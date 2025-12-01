UAE
Samana California

Samana California

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, 6 Street, 131
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 119 m² to 164 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 821 150 AED
from 1 821 150 AED
from 11 870 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
25%455 288 AED
Registration of the contract
4%72846 AED
Before the completion date
50%910 575 AED
Post-Handover
25%455 288 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 821 150 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km

About project

A new project in the developed Al Furjan with favorable conditions for both family living and business activities. Thanks to the modern building design and captivating panoramic cityscape views, the complex exudes elegance and grandeur. The complex offers studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments and visually enhance the space.

The area provides all the necessary amenities for living and recreation: pools for children and adults, sauna and steam room, game room, paddle tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, open-air cinema, jacuzzi, and fitness centers. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach HealthHub Pharmacy, Carrefour Market, Fajer Al Madina and VIVA supermarkets, The Gardens Cricket Ground, Dubai British School and The Winchester School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing easy access to any part of the city. Fast access to Al Furjan Metro Station. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The residential complex is 15 minutes away from Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Village Circle. A little further away are Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
119 - 164
1 821 150 - 1 975 050
11 870 - 16 531

Infrastructure

