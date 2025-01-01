Samana Barari Avenue Retail

Description

Modern business center in Majan. SAMANA Barari Avenue Business Park is designed for companies seeking growth, innovation and strategic presence in one of the Middle East's most promising markets. Here, opportunity transforms into success and location works for your business. Key features - Premium office spaces and high-traffic retail spaces. - Modern layouts, integrated engineering solutions and the amenities you need to work efficiently. - Cafes, parking areas, thoughtfully designed interior spaces for employees and visitors. Location advantages The project is located between two key highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain-Dubai Road. The Global Village Fair and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park are 10 minutes away, Dubai Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away, and the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is within 25 minutes' drive.