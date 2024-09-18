RoseWell by Nshama

Description

A green oasis in the dynamically developing Town Square district. At RoseWell, contemporary architecture harmoniously blends with natural tranquility. This project is ideal for families with children and young professionals who value comfort and coziness. Key Features — Light finishes with high-quality materials are complemented by built-in appliances from German brands. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light. — The complex infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym, children’s play areas, barbecue zone, and facilities for pet owners. — Within the community: kilometers of parks and cycling paths, retail shops, cafes, restaurants, and sports arenas. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in Town Square — one of Dubai’s family-oriented communities with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 20–30 minutes to reach Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Hills Mall, District 2020, and Burj Al Arab. You can get to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach, Al Fahidi, and Motiongate Dubai in 30–40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.