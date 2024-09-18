Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesRoseWell by Nshama

RoseWell by Nshama

Safi Building, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 50 m² to 77 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 280 705 $from 5 275 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
50
280 705
5 527
2 bedrooms
77
408 411
5 275
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A green oasis in the dynamically developing Town Square district. At RoseWell, contemporary architecture harmoniously blends with natural tranquility. This project is ideal for families with children and young professionals who value comfort and coziness. Key Features — Light finishes with high-quality materials are complemented by built-in appliances from German brands. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light. — The complex infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym, children’s play areas, barbecue zone, and facilities for pet owners. — Within the community: kilometers of parks and cycling paths, retail shops, cafes, restaurants, and sports arenas. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in Town Square — one of Dubai’s family-oriented communities with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 20–30 minutes to reach Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Hills Mall, District 2020, and Burj Al Arab. You can get to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach, Al Fahidi, and Motiongate Dubai in 30–40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Safi Building, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

News about project

  1. Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai?
    Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai? 04.03.2025
  2. Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?
    Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?18.09.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog