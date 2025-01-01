Provenza Residences by IKR Development

Description

Architectural embodiment of French elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle. The name Provenza Residences is inspired by the atmosphere of the South of France and symbolizes the art of beautiful living. The exquisite interiors combine sophisticated style with a high level of comfort. It is a place where architecture evokes emotion and luxury is felt at first sight. Key features - All apartments feature author's design by a titled French architect, thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, panoramic windows and premium appliances from European brands. - The state-of-the-art Alexa-enabled Smart Home system provides full control over light, temperature and security with just one touch. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga studio, indoor and outdoor children's play spaces, rooftop lounge area, swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Zen garden, movie theater, BBQ terrace, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khail Road. The Dubai Marina area and Mall of the Emirates are a 10-minute drive away, while the popular Burj Al Arab location and Palm Jumeirah beaches are a 15-minute drive away. Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are 20-25 minutes away. There are stores, cafes and a future metro station within walking distance. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.