Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesProvenza Residences by IKR Development

Provenza Residences by IKR Development

1, Heilbronn Villas, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
IKR Development
Total area
from 37 m² to 110 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 650 000 AEDfrom 14 234 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 40
650 000 – 710 000
17 527 – 17 534
1 bedroom
63 – 78
950 000 – 1 120 000
14 249 – 14 949
2 bedrooms
110
1 575 000 – 1 590 000
14 234 – 14 370
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Architectural embodiment of French elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle. The name Provenza Residences is inspired by the atmosphere of the South of France and symbolizes the art of beautiful living. The exquisite interiors combine sophisticated style with a high level of comfort. It is a place where architecture evokes emotion and luxury is felt at first sight. Key features - All apartments feature author's design by a titled French architect, thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, panoramic windows and premium appliances from European brands. - The state-of-the-art Alexa-enabled Smart Home system provides full control over light, temperature and security with just one touch. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga studio, indoor and outdoor children's play spaces, rooftop lounge area, swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Zen garden, movie theater, BBQ terrace, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khail Road. The Dubai Marina area and Mall of the Emirates are a 10-minute drive away, while the popular Burj Al Arab location and Palm Jumeirah beaches are a 15-minute drive away. Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are 20-25 minutes away. There are stores, cafes and a future metro station within walking distance. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
1, Heilbronn Villas, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center600 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
CatalogMap