Porto Playa

United Arab Emirates, Ras al-Khaimah City
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 202 m² to 348 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price4 280 828 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%856 166 AED
Registration of the contract
2%85617 AED
Before the completion date
30%1 284 248 AED
Handover
50%2 140 414 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 4 280 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop900 m
Medical center2 km

About project

A residential complex on Hayat Island in the rapidly growing emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Located on the seaside, Porto Playa offers residents a resort-style lifestyle with all the amenities. The complex features studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom presidential apartments, 2-bedroom townhouses and 3-bedroom villas. Panoramic views of the beach and picturesque waterfront can be enjoyed from windows on all sides.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a coffee bar, lounge, gaming area, fitness studio, pools, a spa salon, a volleyball court, a beach club, bike lanes, a clubhouse, a business center, a yoga and meditation area, a picnic area, a children's playground, a cinema, mini-golf and a barbecue zone. Within a 10-minute drive are Choithrams Mina Al Arab supermarket, Shrimp Pot Seafood Restaurant, Pickl Lagoon Stop restaurant and Zain medical center. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Nakheel Blvd and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is only 30 minutes away by car. Iconic architecture of Dubai This modern project represents a revolutionary leap, seamlessly blending creative potential with cutting-edge technology. Immerse yourself in a world where architectural mastery intertwines with innovations in artificial intelligence. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
202 - 348
4 280 828 - 7 300 828
20 955 - 21 142

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Ras al-Khaimah City