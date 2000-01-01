Peninsula Four, The Plaza

Residents will be able to enjoy the developed infrastructure without leaving home. On the territory there are fitness centers, landscaped parks and recreation areas, running tracks, tennis courts, squash areas, basketball courts and a skate park. One of the main features is the embankment with cafes, restaurants, shops and beauty salons. The Larder Restaurant, Mezcaleria Dubai Cafe and Costa Coffee are within walking distance. Emirates Hospital Clinics, Hummingbird Nursery and Blossom Business Bay Nursery are a 5-minute drive away. Transport accessibility Nearby there is an exit to the highways Marasi Drive, Ras Al Khor Road, First Al Khail St and Sheikh Zayed Road. The Clover Bay Tower 1 and 2, Lillian Tower 2 and The Binary Tower bus stops are within walking distance, as well as the Business Bay Metro Station. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa with the highest observation decks and trendy restaurants, as well as singing fountains and Dubai Mall are 10 minutes away by car. Music lovers can visit the famous Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

