Home - Residential complexes - Peninsula Four, The Plaza

Peninsula Four, The Plaza

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 10
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSelect Group
Total areafrom 240 m² to 408 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 4
Start price7 108 000 AED
from 7 108 000 AED
from 28 455 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%1421600 AED
4%284320 AED
Before the completion date
20%1 421 600 AED
Handover
60%4 264 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Number of floors52
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Sea6 km

Peninsula Four, The Plaza consists of two 52-storey skyscrapers with luxury residences in the heart of Business Bay, near the picturesque waterfront. The fabulous community surrounded by the Dubai Canal is a new island of serenity and tranquility. Towers include cozy studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. At the podium level there are townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms. Each lot will be complemented with panoramic windows offering stunning views of the picturesque Dubai skyline and the waterfront.

Residents will be able to enjoy the developed infrastructure without leaving home. On the territory there are fitness centers, landscaped parks and recreation areas, running tracks, tennis courts, squash areas, basketball courts and a skate park. One of the main features is the embankment with cafes, restaurants, shops and beauty salons. The Larder Restaurant, Mezcaleria Dubai Cafe and Costa Coffee are within walking distance. Emirates Hospital Clinics, Hummingbird Nursery and Blossom Business Bay Nursery are a 5-minute drive away. Transport accessibility Nearby there is an exit to the highways Marasi Drive, Ras Al Khor Road, First Al Khail St and Sheikh Zayed Road. The Clover Bay Tower 1 and 2, Lillian Tower 2 and The Binary Tower bus stops are within walking distance, as well as the Business Bay Metro Station. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa with the highest observation decks and trendy restaurants, as well as singing fountains and Dubai Mall are 10 minutes away by car. Music lovers can visit the famous Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
337 - 337
12 131 000 - 12 131 000
35 980 - 35 980
4 bedrooms
240 - 408
7 108 000 - 14 181 000
28 455 - 34 711

Infrastructure

