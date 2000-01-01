Peninsula Four, The PlazaUnited Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 10
- Fitness center
- Beauty shop
- Barbershop
- Tennis court
- Recreation area
- Shops
- Restaurant / cafe
- Conference room
Peninsula Four, The Plaza consists of two 52-storey skyscrapers with luxury residences in the heart of Business Bay, near the picturesque waterfront. The fabulous community surrounded by the Dubai Canal is a new island of serenity and tranquility. Towers include cozy studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. At the podium level there are townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms. Each lot will be complemented with panoramic windows offering stunning views of the picturesque Dubai skyline and the waterfront.
Residents will be able to enjoy the developed infrastructure without leaving home. On the territory there are fitness centers, landscaped parks and recreation areas, running tracks, tennis courts, squash areas, basketball courts and a skate park. One of the main features is the embankment with cafes, restaurants, shops and beauty salons. The Larder Restaurant, Mezcaleria Dubai Cafe and Costa Coffee are within walking distance. Emirates Hospital Clinics, Hummingbird Nursery and Blossom Business Bay Nursery are a 5-minute drive away. Transport accessibility Nearby there is an exit to the highways Marasi Drive, Ras Al Khor Road, First Al Khail St and Sheikh Zayed Road. The Clover Bay Tower 1 and 2, Lillian Tower 2 and The Binary Tower bus stops are within walking distance, as well as the Business Bay Metro Station. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa with the highest observation decks and trendy restaurants, as well as singing fountains and Dubai Mall are 10 minutes away by car. Music lovers can visit the famous Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.