Palm Central Private Residences

Palm Jebel Ali, Alwajeha Albahriah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nakheel Properties
Total area
from 68 m² to 910 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 680 735 $from 9 517 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68
680 735
9 965
2 bedrooms
114
1 159 972
10 098
3 bedrooms
190
2 044 928
10 758
4 bedrooms
360
3 436 350
9 532
5 bedrooms
447
4 786 929
10 706
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A premium project on the first coastline. Palm Central Private Residences is a residential complex on Palm Jebel Ali, where a resort atmosphere merges with modern aesthetics. Exquisite architecture and design, inspired by azure waters and golden sand, provide a sense of seclusion amidst nature. Key Features — Interiors are executed in a neutral palette using natural textures: beige travertine, marble with green veins, light wood, and gray-linen-toned textiles are complemented by glossy brass elements that add warmth and elegance to the space. — Panoramic windows of the residences open up captivating views of the Persian Gulf and the metropolis skyline. — World-class infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, padel tennis court, children's playgrounds, playroom, coworking space, beach volleyball area, cinema, and lounge. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on the central boulevard The Spine of Palm Jebel Ali with direct access to the promenade. The journey to Jebel Ali Beach will take 10 minutes, to Action Park Dubai, Motiongate Dubai, Ibn Battuta Mall, Festival Plaza, and Expo City Dubai — 25 minutes. Travel to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Harbour, and Miki Beach will take 30–35 minutes. The nearest airport is Al Maktoum International Airport, reachable within 30 minutes.

Location

On map
District Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Nakheel Properties

The company has been developing in the real estate market since 2000 and during this time has made a great contribution to the creation of the modern look of the UAE. The main mission of the developer is to produce world-class facilities for business and life with a high level of comfort.
More

Catalog