A premium project on the first coastline. Palm Central Private Residences is a residential complex on Palm Jebel Ali, where a resort atmosphere merges with modern aesthetics. Exquisite architecture and design, inspired by azure waters and golden sand, provide a sense of seclusion amidst nature. Key Features — Interiors are executed in a neutral palette using natural textures: beige travertine, marble with green veins, light wood, and gray-linen-toned textiles are complemented by glossy brass elements that add warmth and elegance to the space. — Panoramic windows of the residences open up captivating views of the Persian Gulf and the metropolis skyline. — World-class infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, padel tennis court, children's playgrounds, playroom, coworking space, beach volleyball area, cinema, and lounge. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on the central boulevard The Spine of Palm Jebel Ali with direct access to the promenade. The journey to Jebel Ali Beach will take 10 minutes, to Action Park Dubai, Motiongate Dubai, Ibn Battuta Mall, Festival Plaza, and Expo City Dubai — 25 minutes. Travel to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Harbour, and Miki Beach will take 30–35 minutes. The nearest airport is Al Maktoum International Airport, reachable within 30 minutes.