Ora Residences by Nshama

The residential complex will be located in the actively developing, eco-friendly Town Square Dubai, ideal for those seeking a calm, measured life with urban comfort. Real estate in Ora is a combination of luxury and convenience. Thanks to its excellent location, modern design, and well-developed infrastructure, the complex has every chance of becoming in demand not only among residents but also among future investors. Key features - ORA is an example of modern elegance and perfection. Due to smooth lines, panoramic windows, and dynamic elements, the impressive appearance of the building will set a new standard for urban architecture. - All units are offered with finished repairs, equipped kitchen, and built-in plumbing. - The design will be maintained in calm natural shades and materials with an emphasis on relaxation and tranquility. - Inside the complex, you can find a wide range of leisure activities: a swimming pool, gym, restaurants, shops and playgrounds, a barbecue area. The community supports an active lifestyle, so bicycle and running tracks, football and basketball fields are located on the territory or within walking distance. Community infrastructure Town Square Dubai is a district with a developed and convenient infrastructure that provides everything necessary for a comfortable life. Town Square Park is located next to the complex, where you can walk with children and do sports. There are also hospitals, schools, restaurants, fitness clubs and shops already built in the area. Location advantages The residential complex is located in close proximity to the main roads, South Boulevard Road, and Al Qudra Road. Thanks to its convenient location, the road to Dubai Mall, the largest shopping center, will take 29 minutes. It will take 24 minutes to get to Burj Al Arab. The journey to DWC Airport will take 25 minutes, and to Dubai INTL Airport - 28 minutes.