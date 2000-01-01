UAE
Ora Residences by Nshama

492, Mira 4, Mira, Al Yalayis 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 58 m² to 141 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 765 888 AEDfrom 12 057 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%76 589 AED
Registration of the contract
4%30636 AED
Before the completion date
40%306 355 AED
Handover
50%382 944 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
58
765 888
13 205
2 bedrooms
93
1 150 888
12 375
3 bedrooms
141
1 700 000
12 057

Description

The residential complex will be located in the actively developing, eco-friendly Town Square Dubai, ideal for those seeking a calm, measured life with urban comfort. Real estate in Ora is a combination of luxury and convenience. Thanks to its excellent location, modern design, and well-developed infrastructure, the complex has every chance of becoming in demand not only among residents but also among future investors. Key features - ORA is an example of modern elegance and perfection. Due to smooth lines, panoramic windows, and dynamic elements, the impressive appearance of the building will set a new standard for urban architecture. - All units are offered with finished repairs, equipped kitchen, and built-in plumbing. - The design will be maintained in calm natural shades and materials with an emphasis on relaxation and tranquility. - Inside the complex, you can find a wide range of leisure activities: a swimming pool, gym, restaurants, shops and playgrounds, a barbecue area. The community supports an active lifestyle, so bicycle and running tracks, football and basketball fields are located on the territory or within walking distance. Community infrastructure Town Square Dubai is a district with a developed and convenient infrastructure that provides everything necessary for a comfortable life. Town Square Park is located next to the complex, where you can walk with children and do sports. There are also hospitals, schools, restaurants, fitness clubs and shops already built in the area. Location advantages The residential complex is located in close proximity to the main roads, South Boulevard Road, and Al Qudra Road. Thanks to its convenient location, the road to Dubai Mall, the largest shopping center, will take 29 minutes. It will take 24 minutes to get to Burj Al Arab. The journey to DWC Airport will take 25 minutes, and to Dubai INTL Airport - 28 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Medical center20 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Basketball Court
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Laundry
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe