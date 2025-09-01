UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Opalz

Opalz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 2, Umm Suqeim Street, 2A
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
Project Render
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 149 m² to 319 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price1 990 000 AED
from 1 990 000 AED
from 9 614 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%79600 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 194 000 AED
Post-Handover
40%796 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors23
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 990 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop850 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station700 m

About project

Twin towers with apartments in Dubai Science Park. Enjoy a measured lifestyle near the iconic sights of the city. The complex includes studios, apartments and duplexes with 1-3 bedrooms. All lots have a smart home system installed, which will allow you to control the lighting system and the operation of household appliances even at a distance. Large panoramic windows fill the apartments with sunlight and offer views of the iconic Dubai cityscape and parks. Some apartments have private pools and workrooms.

A wide range of facilities are available: swimming pools, a jogging track, a wellness center with a sauna, a spa room and treatments, a lounge bar, a playground, gyms, barbecue areas, a yoga area, a Jacuzzi, shops and restaurants. Near the complex are Mediclinic Parkview Hospital и Neuro Spinal Hospital, Carrefour Market, Choice Mart и Rightbay. Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Grand City Mall and City land Mall are 15 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Umm Suqeim Street, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai Science Park, City Center 1, Dubai Science Park and City Center 2 metro stations are located near the house. Surrounded by nature The key attraction of Dubai, the Miracle Garden, is located in Arjan Dubailand. The flower Park is unique primarily because it is located on the territory of the desert, far from the coastal part of the emirate. High-quality finish Apartments with designer finishes using marble and metal parts. Lamps of unusual shape and multi-level illumination are installed for maximum comfort of residents. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
149 - 319
1 990 000 - 3 072 000
9 614 - 13 324
3 bedrooms
232 - 232
2 737 000 - 2 737 000
11 789 - 11 789

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 2, Umm Suqeim Street, 2A