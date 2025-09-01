A wide range of facilities are available: swimming pools, a jogging track, a wellness center with a sauna, a spa room and treatments, a lounge bar, a playground, gyms, barbecue areas, a yoga area, a Jacuzzi, shops and restaurants. Near the complex are Mediclinic Parkview Hospital и Neuro Spinal Hospital, Carrefour Market, Choice Mart и Rightbay. Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Grand City Mall and City land Mall are 15 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Umm Suqeim Street, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai Science Park, City Center 1, Dubai Science Park and City Center 2 metro stations are located near the house. Surrounded by nature The key attraction of Dubai, the Miracle Garden, is located in Arjan Dubailand. The flower Park is unique primarily because it is located on the territory of the desert, far from the coastal part of the emirate. High-quality finish Apartments with designer finishes using marble and metal parts. Lamps of unusual shape and multi-level illumination are installed for maximum comfort of residents. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

