Odessa by Nshama

Description

Modern residential complex in the family community Town Square sets a new standard of urban life. Apart-complex Odessa is characterized by laconic design and clear lines of the facade, which harmonize with the proximity to the park and a wide range of amenities. Elegant interiors and functional layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and well-being. Key features - All apartments are finished in light beige tones, built-in appliances from German brands and spacious storage systems, porcelain tile countertops, balconies and large windows. - Residents have access to: gym, sports and children's playgrounds, barbecue terrace, swimming pool, lounge area, guest lobby, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Qudra Road. It takes 20 minutes to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Expo 2020 International Exhibition Center, 24 minutes to the popular Burj Al Arab location. The famous landmark Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 28-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.