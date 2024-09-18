Catalog
Odessa by Nshama

Rawda 2, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 58 m² to 143 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 950 000 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Installment period
33 months
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
58
950 000
16 190
2 bedrooms
86
1 380 888
15 929
3 bedrooms
143
2 300 000
16 018
Project brochure

Description

Modern residential complex in the family community Town Square sets a new standard of urban life. Apart-complex Odessa is characterized by laconic design and clear lines of the facade, which harmonize with the proximity to the park and a wide range of amenities. Elegant interiors and functional layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and well-being. Key features - All apartments are finished in light beige tones, built-in appliances from German brands and spacious storage systems, porcelain tile countertops, balconies and large windows. - Residents have access to: gym, sports and children's playgrounds, barbecue terrace, swimming pool, lounge area, guest lobby, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Qudra Road. It takes 20 minutes to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Expo 2020 International Exhibition Center, 24 minutes to the popular Burj Al Arab location. The famous landmark Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 28-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Rawda 2, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

