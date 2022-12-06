UAE
Nautica

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, 99/8
DeveloperSelect Group
Total areafrom 68 m² to 93 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 900 000 AED
from 1 900 000 AED
from 26 882 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%380 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%76000 AED
Before the completion date
20%380 000 AED
Handover
60%1 140 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ3 2023
Number of floors48
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 900 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop850 m
Medical center2 km

About project

Two modern towers in the promising district of Dubai Maritime City. Discover the coastal lifestyle with impressive views of the endless sea and a luxurious yacht marina. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments, all with spacious balconies, equipped kitchen areas, laundry facilities, and built-in wardrobes. The minimalist expressive design creates a comfortable living space complemented by vibrant accents.

The residential complex provides residents with a range of unparalleled amenities: a pool with a terrace, jacuzzi, strength and cardio workout rooms, an outdoor gym, a yoga deck, a basketball court, and a paddle tennis court. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find the Mini Mart supermarket, Tyler's Tavern grill bar, Little Diamond Nursery Al Raffa daycare center, New Academy School, Aster Hospital - Mankhool, and International Modern Hospital. Panoramic views is a feature of the complex The residential complex is strategically located to maximize picturesque views of the sea horizons. The clever architectural design of the towers ensures that despite the dense development, residents can enjoy views of the sea, a bustling marina, and green landscapes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The vibrant architecture is inspired by a maritime theme. Combining style and functionality seamlessly, the complex stands out significantly against the backdrop of the city's construction. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 68
1 900 000 - 1 900 000
27 941 - 27 941
2 bedrooms
93 - 93
2 500 000 - 2 500 000
26 882 - 26 882

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, 99/8