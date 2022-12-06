The residential complex provides residents with a range of unparalleled amenities: a pool with a terrace, jacuzzi, strength and cardio workout rooms, an outdoor gym, a yoga deck, a basketball court, and a paddle tennis court. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find the Mini Mart supermarket, Tyler's Tavern grill bar, Little Diamond Nursery Al Raffa daycare center, New Academy School, Aster Hospital - Mankhool, and International Modern Hospital. Panoramic views is a feature of the complex The residential complex is strategically located to maximize picturesque views of the sea horizons. The clever architectural design of the towers ensures that despite the dense development, residents can enjoy views of the sea, a bustling marina, and green landscapes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The vibrant architecture is inspired by a maritime theme. Combining style and functionality seamlessly, the complex stands out significantly against the backdrop of the city's construction. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

