The community ensures a secure environment and a modern authentic lifestyle for all residents. On-site amenities include a yoga zone, floating platforms, private cabanas, Moroccan poufs, gardens, a playground, a light maze, a concert area, a decorative arts studio, a library, a golf area, and an observation deck. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Damac Mall, Carrefour - Damac Hills supermarket, Jebel Ali School and South View School Dubai, and Medicina Pharmacy - Artesia. There are also numerous golf courses nearby, such as Trump International Golf Club, The Els Club At Dubai Sport City, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road, Emirates Road, and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to the city's main attractions. Al Maktoum International Airport is only a 20-minute drive away. Functional layouts The layouts include a laundry room, storage room, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and built-in wardrobes. Some properties are equipped with a sauna and steam room, a gym, a cigar room, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a study, and a jacuzzi. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural design combines traditional and modern elements, including intricately carved woodwork and textiles. The villas and townhouses stand out with Zellij mosaic tiling and a vibrant color palette. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the United Kingdom, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning the dreams of its clients into reality.

More