Morocco

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Al Hebiah 5, Damac Lagoons
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 212 m² to 2366 m²
Bedroomsfrom 4 to 7
Start price2 988 000 AED
from 2 988 000 AED
from 12 774 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%597 600 AED
Registration of the contract
4%119520 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 792 800 AED
Handover
20%597 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectTownhouse, Villa
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 988 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
  • High school
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school4 km
Shop4 km

About project

New Mediterranean-style cluster in DAMAC Lagoons surrounded by sandy beaches and tropical palm trees. Discover a resort lifestyle with direct access to a picturesque lagoon and world-class amenities. The complex features a limited collection of 4-5 bedroom townhouses and 6-7 bedroom villas. All properties come with spacious terraces, a maid's room, a patio, a private garden, and an on-site garage. Clean lines and thoughtful design seamlessly blend Eastern aesthetics with modern luxury.

The community ensures a secure environment and a modern authentic lifestyle for all residents. On-site amenities include a yoga zone, floating platforms, private cabanas, Moroccan poufs, gardens, a playground, a light maze, a concert area, a decorative arts studio, a library, a golf area, and an observation deck. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Damac Mall, Carrefour - Damac Hills supermarket, Jebel Ali School and South View School Dubai, and Medicina Pharmacy - Artesia. There are also numerous golf courses nearby, such as Trump International Golf Club, The Els Club At Dubai Sport City, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road, Emirates Road, and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to the city's main attractions. Al Maktoum International Airport is only a 20-minute drive away. Functional layouts The layouts include a laundry room, storage room, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and built-in wardrobes. Some properties are equipped with a sauna and steam room, a gym, a cigar room, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a study, and a jacuzzi. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural design combines traditional and modern elements, including intricately carved woodwork and textiles. The villas and townhouses stand out with Zellij mosaic tiling and a vibrant color palette. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the United Kingdom, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning the dreams of its clients into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
212 - 212
2 988 000 - 3 114 000
14 072 - 14 665
5 bedrooms
322 - 322
4 546 000 - 4 546 000
14 109 - 14 109

Infrastructure

