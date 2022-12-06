Moonstone by Missoni

Infrastructure features The location of the complex in a developed resort area will allow you to lead a bright and busy lifestyle. Residents will have access to white sand beaches, promenades with cafes and restaurants, bicycle and jogging paths, parks and stores. Nearby will be located the first casino in the UAE. Within walking distance is a market where you can buy souvenirs, handicrafts and local products. Iceland Water Park with water slides, pools and rides, Al Marjan Island Museum and Al Hamra Mall with a movie theater are a 10-minute drive away. High-quality finish Interior design from the cult Italian brand Missoni will combine brightness, originality and comfort. The use of natural stone, wood and textiles with unusual patterns will create an atmosphere of luxury and sophistication. Panoramic windows oriented to the west side will allow you to enjoy stunning sunsets and inspiring views of the sea. Transport accessibility The complex will be located next to the Marjan Island Boulevard highway, allowing for easy travel around Ras El Khaimah. It will be possible to rent a car or scooter on the island. The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 1 hour. Sharjah International Airport can be reached in 35 minutes

