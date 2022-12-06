UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Moonstone by Missoni

Moonstone by Missoni

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
Total areafrom 74 m² to 441 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price1 866 777 AED
from 1 866 777 AED
from 19 763 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%373 355 AED
Registration of the contract
4%74671 AED
Before the completion date
30%560 033 AED
Handover
50%933 388 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Villa
Pricefrom 1 866 777 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Shop5 km
Sea100 m

About project

Missoni's unique designer hotel on the popular Al Marjan Island will offer you a serene and enchanting premium resort experience. Its prime location on the shores of the Persian Gulf will allow you to enjoy every day spent at sea. Key project features The territory of the complex will be located walking green areas, tennis court, terraces with swimming pools and sun loungers, sports and observation decks. Owners will be able to use a modern fitness room and relax in the spa salon.

Infrastructure features The location of the complex in a developed resort area will allow you to lead a bright and busy lifestyle. Residents will have access to white sand beaches, promenades with cafes and restaurants, bicycle and jogging paths, parks and stores. Nearby will be located the first casino in the UAE. Within walking distance is a market where you can buy souvenirs, handicrafts and local products. Iceland Water Park with water slides, pools and rides, Al Marjan Island Museum and Al Hamra Mall with a movie theater are a 10-minute drive away. High-quality finish Interior design from the cult Italian brand Missoni will combine brightness, originality and comfort. The use of natural stone, wood and textiles with unusual patterns will create an atmosphere of luxury and sophistication. Panoramic windows oriented to the west side will allow you to enjoy stunning sunsets and inspiring views of the sea. Transport accessibility The complex will be located next to the Marjan Island Boulevard highway, allowing for easy travel around Ras El Khaimah. It will be possible to rent a car or scooter on the island. The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 1 hour. Sharjah International Airport can be reached in 35 minutes

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 74
1 866 777 - 2 003 777
25 122 - 26 965
2 bedrooms
122 - 148
2 710 777 - 3 781 777
22 198 - 25 522
3 bedrooms
181 - 266
4 432 777 - 5 260 777
19 763 - 24 418

Infrastructure

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Moonstone by Missoni