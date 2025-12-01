Description

Premium residential tower on the shores of a picturesque lake at Jumeirah Lake Towers. The exquisite Me Do Re 2 harmonizes elegant design, innovative technology and proximity to all necessary amenities. The thoughtfully designed interiors are functional and highly crafted, creating the perfect space for modern living. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing in neutral tones, Kohler brand sanitary ware, quartz kitchen countertops, panoramic windows. - All lots are equipped with “Smart Home” system, with which you can remotely control lighting, air conditioning, open/close the front door. - For the convenience of residents, the parking lot has charging stations for electric cars on each level and an automatic license plate recognition system for entry and exit. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, golf simulator, billiard room, table tennis, children's playground, separate pools for children and adults, sauna, Jacuzzi, etc. Location advantages The project is located between First Al Khail Street and Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 10-15 minutes to reach Dubai International Academy School, Saudi German Hospital, Dubai Marina Mall, JBR Beach. Popular locations Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away.