Me Do Re 2

Wisal Tower, JLT Cluster G, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Medore Properties DMCC
Total area
from 84 m² to 186 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 038 000 AEDfrom 23 172 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
20%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
60%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.15 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
84 – 116
2 038 000 – 2 700 000
23 172 – 24 250
3 bedrooms
186
4 556 000 – 4 566 000
24 403 – 24 456
Project brochure

Description

Premium residential tower on the shores of a picturesque lake at Jumeirah Lake Towers. The exquisite Me Do Re 2 harmonizes elegant design, innovative technology and proximity to all necessary amenities. The thoughtfully designed interiors are functional and highly crafted, creating the perfect space for modern living. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing in neutral tones, Kohler brand sanitary ware, quartz kitchen countertops, panoramic windows. - All lots are equipped with “Smart Home” system, with which you can remotely control lighting, air conditioning, open/close the front door. - For the convenience of residents, the parking lot has charging stations for electric cars on each level and an automatic license plate recognition system for entry and exit. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, golf simulator, billiard room, table tennis, children's playground, separate pools for children and adults, sauna, Jacuzzi, etc. Location advantages The project is located between First Al Khail Street and Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 10-15 minutes to reach Dubai International Academy School, Saudi German Hospital, Dubai Marina Mall, JBR Beach. Popular locations Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away.

Location

District Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport170 m
High school110 m
Shop140 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
