Medore Properties

A promising developer debuting with a premium-class residential complex Me Do Re 2. Client-oriented, responsible approach to construction quality, cooperation with reliable manufacturers are the key principles of the company.


The advantages of Medore Properties:

- innovative solutions;

- premium quality;

- personalized service;

- high level of comfort.


Medore Properties — attracts investors and buyers interested in reliable properties, creating ideal spaces for living in a dynamic neighborhood. 

Me Do Re 2
Me Do Re 2
Wisal Tower, JLT Cluster G, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperMedore Properties
Total areafrom 84 m² to 186 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 84 m²from 2 038 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 121 m²from 3 361 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 186 m²from 4 556 000 AED
from 2 038 000 AEDfrom 23 172 AED/m²
