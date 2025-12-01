Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperMedore Properties
Total areafrom 84 m² to 186 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 84 m²from 2 038 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 121 m²from 3 361 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 186 m²from 4 556 000 AED
A promising developer debuting with a premium-class residential complex Me Do Re 2. Client-oriented, responsible approach to construction quality, cooperation with reliable manufacturers are the key principles of the company.
The advantages of Medore Properties:
- innovative solutions;
- premium quality;
- personalized service;
- high level of comfort.
Medore Properties — attracts investors and buyers interested in reliable properties, creating ideal spaces for living in a dynamic neighborhood.