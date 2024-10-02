Lina by Azizi

Description

New standard of urban living in Downtown Jebel Ali. The strategic location of the Lina residential complex near JAFZA and the largest port in the region provides access to world-class trade and business centers. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials. - Residents have spacious parking spaces at their disposal. - Complex is under 24-hour security. - Infrastructure of the complex includes: separate gyms for men and women, a children's playroom, a swimming pool, a recreation area, a cinema, a multipurpose room for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a developed transport network near the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. It takes 3 minutes to get to Life Pharmacy Metro Station, 8 minutes to Ibn Battuta Mall, 12 minutes to Dubai Marina and JBR districts, 15 minutes to Expo City Exhibition Center and JLT district. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.