Lina by Azizi

19, S112 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 24 m² to 88 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 148 673 $from 4 631 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
24 – 26
148 673 – 160 194
6 128
1 bedroom
47 – 55
257 862 – 300 488
5 403
2 bedrooms
75 – 88
349 353 – 407 980
4 631
Plans catalog

Description

New standard of urban living in Downtown Jebel Ali. The strategic location of the Lina residential complex near JAFZA and the largest port in the region provides access to world-class trade and business centers. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials. - Residents have spacious parking spaces at their disposal. - Complex is under 24-hour security. - Infrastructure of the complex includes: separate gyms for men and women, a children's playroom, a swimming pool, a recreation area, a cinema, a multipurpose room for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a developed transport network near the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. It takes 3 minutes to get to Life Pharmacy Metro Station, 8 minutes to Ibn Battuta Mall, 12 minutes to Dubai Marina and JBR districts, 15 minutes to Expo City Exhibition Center and JLT district. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
District Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
High school2 km
Shop300 m
Metro station1 km
Airport26 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

