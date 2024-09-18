Lexington by Nshama

Description

Elegant clubhouse in the Town Square neighbourhood. The sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts of Lexington residential complex create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility, while the well-maintained green alleys are perfect for walking and privacy. Here you'll find the ideal balance of city life and outdoor recreation. Key features - Apartments with light coloured finishes, large windows, private balconies, integrated appliances and storage. - Residents have access to a gym, children's playground, barbecue terrace, swimming pool, pet shower room and lounge area. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major Emirates Road motorway. Expo 2020 and Dubai Hills Mall are 20 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 24 minutes away. The travelling time to the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa will be 29 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is 25 minutes away.