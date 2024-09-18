Catalog
HomeResidential complexesLexington by Nshama

Lexington by Nshama

Al Qudra Building 1A, Al Qudra, Town Square, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 61 m² to 130 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 915 888 AEDfrom 14 958 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
61
915 888
14 958
2 bedrooms
84
1 275 888
15 128
3 bedrooms
130
2 300 000
17 598
Project brochure

Description

Elegant clubhouse in the Town Square neighbourhood. The sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts of Lexington residential complex create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility, while the well-maintained green alleys are perfect for walking and privacy. Here you'll find the ideal balance of city life and outdoor recreation. Key features - Apartments with light coloured finishes, large windows, private balconies, integrated appliances and storage. - Residents have access to a gym, children's playground, barbecue terrace, swimming pool, pet shower room and lounge area. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major Emirates Road motorway. Expo 2020 and Dubai Hills Mall are 20 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 24 minutes away. The travelling time to the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa will be 29 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Qudra Building 1A, Al Qudra, Town Square, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center300 m
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

