IVY Gardens

United Arab Emirates, Dubai - Al Ain Road, 6/1
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 94 m² to 140 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price1 286 296 AED
from 1 286 296 AED
from 12 149 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
15%192 944 AED
Registration of the contract
4%51452 AED
Before the completion date
65%836 093 AED
Post-Handover
20%257 259 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 286 296 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport110 m
High school500 m
Shop550 m

About project

New project in the heart of the DubaiLand Residence Complex (DLRC) that combines the best of urban living with the tranquility and beauty of nature. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, with private pools for each lot that provide a sense of exceptional luxury and offer the best of lifestyle. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living.

On the complex grounds, there are pools, a gym, landscaped gardens, walking and jogging paths, a cinema, relaxation and barbecue areas, a sauna, and a children's playground. Within walking distance, there are supermarkets such as Shua Al Madina, Supermarket in Dubai Land, and New West Zone, as well as Life Pharmacy 95 Dubailand, The Aquila School, Hemam Learning Difficulties Center, Sri Krishna Bhavan Dubailand Branch, and Foodies Junction Restaurant Co. Surrounded by nature DSO Lake Park, with its lake and jogging paths, is only 10 minutes away from the complex. Themed parks such as IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are located a little further away. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
94 - 102
1 286 296 - 1 372 480
12 575 - 13 678
3 bedrooms
138 - 140
1 701 057 - 1 733 376
12 149 - 12 480

Infrastructure

