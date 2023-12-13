UAE
Iconic Tower by Mered

Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
DeveloperMered Group
Total areafrom 80 m² to 220 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 555 477 AED
from 2 555 477 AED
from 31 785 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%127 774 AED
Registration of the contract
20%511095 AED
4%102219 AED
Before the completion date
25%638 869 AED
Handover
50%1 277 738 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors66
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 555 477 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school850 m
Shop4 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station250 m

About project

The tallest residential tower in the Dubai Internet City Technology Park is the essence of modern dynamic living. The perfect place that combines comfortable living spaces, spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, quality service and convenient location.

The complex offers spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms with exquisite design from the Italian house Pininfarina, designer of Ferrari cars. The finishes are marble and natural wood. Built-in kitchens are equipped with premium Miele appliances. Our Housebook platform offers exclusive access to purchase apartments on the 2 most attractive floors of the tower. The residential complex offers residents all the necessary amenities for perfect leisure and recreation: outdoor terraces, swimming pool with sea views, lounge and barbecue areas, Jacuzzi, spacious gym, yoga space, sauna and private cinema. The territory also includes a children's playground, restaurant, bar and cafe. The residential complex is conveniently located near prestigious schools The International School of Choueifat and Regent International School, kindergartens and medical facilities. In the vicinity of the complex are the best beaches in Dubai - Al Sufouh Beach and Kite Beach. Within walking distance is The Red Gallery and Ibn Battuta Mall. A prestigious area Dubai Internet City neighborhood is a famous technology park and free economic zone of Dubai. Near the complex is located Dubai Knowledge Park - a unique training center that combines the best educational and professional programs in the field of consulting, human resources management, personal development and training. There are parks, restaurants and cafes within walking distance. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the major Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly move around the emirate by private car. Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are only 10 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. There are bus stops and a metro station near the complex. Reliable developer Mered Group is a well-known international real estate developer headquartered in Dubai. It is a division of the large Pioneer holding company, which has completed a large number of projects in the USA, Russia and Europe. The company's main specialization is the design and development of innovative elite real estate projects.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
80 - 110
2 555 477 - 4 518 030
31 785 - 40 961
2 bedrooms
118 - 220
4 236 025 - 9 428 737
35 747 - 42 858
3 bedrooms
214 - 214
10 327 544 - 10 327 544
48 237 - 48 237

Infrastructure

News about project

