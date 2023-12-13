Iconic Tower by Mered

The complex offers spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms with exquisite design from the Italian house Pininfarina, designer of Ferrari cars. The finishes are marble and natural wood. Built-in kitchens are equipped with premium Miele appliances. Our Housebook platform offers exclusive access to purchase apartments on the 2 most attractive floors of the tower. The residential complex offers residents all the necessary amenities for perfect leisure and recreation: outdoor terraces, swimming pool with sea views, lounge and barbecue areas, Jacuzzi, spacious gym, yoga space, sauna and private cinema. The territory also includes a children's playground, restaurant, bar and cafe. The residential complex is conveniently located near prestigious schools The International School of Choueifat and Regent International School, kindergartens and medical facilities. In the vicinity of the complex are the best beaches in Dubai - Al Sufouh Beach and Kite Beach. Within walking distance is The Red Gallery and Ibn Battuta Mall. A prestigious area Dubai Internet City neighborhood is a famous technology park and free economic zone of Dubai. Near the complex is located Dubai Knowledge Park - a unique training center that combines the best educational and professional programs in the field of consulting, human resources management, personal development and training. There are parks, restaurants and cafes within walking distance. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the major Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly move around the emirate by private car. Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are only 10 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. There are bus stops and a metro station near the complex. Reliable developer Mered Group is a well-known international real estate developer headquartered in Dubai. It is a division of the large Pioneer holding company, which has completed a large number of projects in the USA, Russia and Europe. The company's main specialization is the design and development of innovative elite real estate projects.

