Mered Group

An international real estate company headquartered in the UAE. It is a team of professionals in the real estate industry including designers, architects, engineers, contractors and experts in other fields.


Advantages of Mered:

- close-knit team

- fundamental values

- unrivaled quality

- focus on results


Mered's mission is to co-create unique places that grow in value over time, become an integral and enjoyable part of people's lives, and stand the test of time in terms of exceptional construction quality.

Iconic Tower by Mered
Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperMered Group
Total areafrom 80 m² to 149 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 2 580 591 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 4 037 949 AED
from 2 580 591 AEDfrom 32 133 AED/m²
