Description

Elegant residential complex in the quiet and cosy neighbourhood of Town Square. Haya on the Park combines luxury and functionality, offering modern interiors with a convenient location. There is an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity surrounded by greenery and with stunning views of the park. Key features - All apartments are finished in natural beige colours, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and built-in appliances. - Residents will have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Town Square is a dynamically developing district of Dubai. It has all the necessary conditions for comfortable living: cafes, restaurants, entertainment and shopping centres, cinema, large Town Square Recreational Park with jogging and cycling paths, etc. Pet owners can walk their pets in a specially equipped park area. Also there are social infrastructure facilities on the territory of the community: kindergartens, schools, pharmacies, medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main motorways of the city Al Qudra Road, which can be used to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Expo City in 20 minutes, Burj Al Arab in 24 minutes and Dubai Mall in 29 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.