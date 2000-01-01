Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesHaya on the Park

Haya on the Park

Rawda 1, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 63 m² to 228 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 871 888 AEDfrom 7 636 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 105
871 888 – 998 888
9 493 – 13 809
2 bedrooms
95 – 228
1 295 888 – 1 743 888
7 636 – 13 581
3 bedrooms
129 – 199
1 850 888 – 3 450 888
14 318 – 17 289

Description

Elegant residential complex in the quiet and cosy neighbourhood of Town Square. Haya on the Park combines luxury and functionality, offering modern interiors with a convenient location. There is an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity surrounded by greenery and with stunning views of the park. Key features - All apartments are finished in natural beige colours, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and built-in appliances. - Residents will have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Town Square is a dynamically developing district of Dubai. It has all the necessary conditions for comfortable living: cafes, restaurants, entertainment and shopping centres, cinema, large Town Square Recreational Park with jogging and cycling paths, etc. Pet owners can walk their pets in a specially equipped park area. Also there are social infrastructure facilities on the territory of the community: kindergartens, schools, pharmacies, medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main motorways of the city Al Qudra Road, which can be used to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Expo City in 20 minutes, Burj Al Arab in 24 minutes and Dubai Mall in 29 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Rawda 1, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport40 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Squash court
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Washhouse
CatalogMap