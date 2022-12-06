Greenside Residence

Within the complex, there is an infinity pool with a terrace, a landscaped terrace, multipurpose rooms, fitness centers, a play area, a lobby, and a common living area, as well as a barbecue area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the King's College Hospital London medical center, GEMS New Millennium School, GEMS International School, GEMS Wellington Academy schools, Geant Express supermarket, Dubai Hills Golf Club, and Hillhouse Brasserie restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road. Dubai International Airport is located 18 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is just 30 minutes from home. Functional layouts Layouts include laundry rooms, open kitchens with appliances. Some units come with walk-in closets in the master bedrooms, rooms for staff with bathrooms, and built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

