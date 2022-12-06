UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Greenside Residence

Greenside Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Golfville
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 69 m² to 166 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 559 888 AED
from 1 559 888 AED
from 20 355 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%155 989 AED
Registration of the contract
4%62396 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 247 910 AED
Handover
10%155 989 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 559 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school550 m
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km

About project

A new project with stunning views of the city's surroundings in the Dubai Hills Estate area. Discover a life surrounded by picturesque nature and endless green golf courses. Enjoy the serene harbor where all the charm and benefits of city life are just steps away from home. The complex features 490 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and spacious balconies. Carefully designed spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows create a sense of seamless integration with the surrounding environment.

Within the complex, there is an infinity pool with a terrace, a landscaped terrace, multipurpose rooms, fitness centers, a play area, a lobby, and a common living area, as well as a barbecue area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the King's College Hospital London medical center, GEMS New Millennium School, GEMS International School, GEMS Wellington Academy schools, Geant Express supermarket, Dubai Hills Golf Club, and Hillhouse Brasserie restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road. Dubai International Airport is located 18 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is just 30 minutes from home. Functional layouts Layouts include laundry rooms, open kitchens with appliances. Some units come with walk-in closets in the master bedrooms, rooms for staff with bathrooms, and built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69 - 83
1 559 888 - 1 701 888
20 355 - 23 552
2 bedrooms
101 - 109
2 245 888 - 2 713 888
20 609 - 26 508
3 bedrooms
130 - 166
3 473 888 - 3 600 888
21 569 - 26 595

Infrastructure

