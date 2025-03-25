GEMZ by Danube

The developed infrastructure of GEMZ at Al Furjan: a modern gym, a cricket field, a playground and a separate room for children, a yoga center, a private cinema, a beauty salon, a swimming pool, a landscaped park and an observation deck. The Harbor School, Carrefour Market Supermarket, Al Baalbaki and Montana Grill restaurants are within walking distance. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located next to the Yalais St/Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Rd, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, so you can quickly reach anywhere in the city. Al Furjan, Manor Hotel bus stop is within walking distance. A little further away are the Discovery Gardens Metro Station and Al Furjan Metro Station. Functional layouts The layout of the residences includes a spacious living room, a kitchen with a dining area and bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. Some layouts include a study for maximum comfort. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

