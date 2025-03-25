UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - GEMZ by Danube

GEMZ by Danube

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas, 82
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
Project Render
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 121 m² to 174 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price1 574 000 AED
from 1 574 000 AED
from 12 351 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%62960 AED
Before the completion date
60%944 400 AED
Post-Handover
40%629 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2025
Sales launchQ3 2022
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area9412 m²
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 574 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport190 m
High school1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station2 km

About project

New community with unsurpassed amenities in the prestigious Al Furjan, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Embodying a luxurious lifestyle, GEMZ at Al Furjan is ideal for large families and connoisseurs of an active lifestyle. The complex includes studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplexes with 2-3 bedrooms in a modern style. Apartments with 3 bedrooms have a maid's room, a terrace and a private pool.

The developed infrastructure of GEMZ at Al Furjan: a modern gym, a cricket field, a playground and a separate room for children, a yoga center, a private cinema, a beauty salon, a swimming pool, a landscaped park and an observation deck. The Harbor School, Carrefour Market Supermarket, Al Baalbaki and Montana Grill restaurants are within walking distance. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located next to the Yalais St/Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Rd, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, so you can quickly reach anywhere in the city. Al Furjan, Manor Hotel bus stop is within walking distance. A little further away are the Discovery Gardens Metro Station and Al Furjan Metro Station. Functional layouts The layout of the residences includes a spacious living room, a kitchen with a dining area and bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. Some layouts include a study for maximum comfort. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
121 - 133
1 574 000 - 1 721 000
12 912 - 12 914
3 bedrooms
147 - 174
1 829 000 - 2 150 000
12 351 - 12 379

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas, 82

GEMZ by Danube