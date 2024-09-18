Catalog
Fiori Residences by Nshama

368/2, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 54 m² to 74 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 280 666 $from 5 121 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
54
280 666
5 133
2 bedrooms
74
381 129
5 121
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Fiori Residences is a family-oriented residential complex in the green Town Square district with direct access to the new promenade. Bright apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows and open kitchens create a light, airy setting where the living, dining and kitchen areas flow into one another. Key Features – Open kitchens for convenient everyday living. – Floor-to-ceiling windows that accentuate the clean lines of the finishes. – Swimming pool and gym for active residents. – Children’s play areas and a BBQ zone for family time. – Pet Wash and easy access to the community’s main park. – A promenade with landscaped paths and shaded seating areas. Location Advantages With convenient access to major roads, key destinations are within a 20–30 minute drive. Dubai Mall is 29 minutes away; Burj Al Arab is about 24 minutes; Dubai Hills Mall and District 2020 are around 20 minutes. Airports are also within easy reach: approximately 28 minutes to DXB and 25 minutes to DWC.

Location

On map
368/2, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Town Square

Dubai
Town Square is a quiet neighborhood of Dubai, located away from the noise of the metropolis. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

High school8 km
Shop800 m
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Laundry
  • Shop

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

News about project

  1. Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai?
    Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai? 04.03.2025
  2. Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?
    Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?18.09.2024
