Fiori Residences by Nshama

Description

Fiori Residences is a family-oriented residential complex in the green Town Square district with direct access to the new promenade. Bright apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows and open kitchens create a light, airy setting where the living, dining and kitchen areas flow into one another. Key Features – Open kitchens for convenient everyday living. – Floor-to-ceiling windows that accentuate the clean lines of the finishes. – Swimming pool and gym for active residents. – Children’s play areas and a BBQ zone for family time. – Pet Wash and easy access to the community’s main park. – A promenade with landscaped paths and shaded seating areas. Location Advantages With convenient access to major roads, key destinations are within a 20–30 minute drive. Dubai Mall is 29 minutes away; Burj Al Arab is about 24 minutes; Dubai Hills Mall and District 2020 are around 20 minutes. Airports are also within easy reach: approximately 28 minutes to DXB and 25 minutes to DWC.