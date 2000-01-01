Catalog
FIA by Nshama

UNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 58 m² to 197 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 780 888 AEDfrom 9 230 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%78 089 AED
Registration of the contract
4%31236 AED
Before the completion date
40%312 355 AED
Handover
50%390 444 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
58
780 888
13 422
2 bedrooms
93
1 150 888
12 253
3 bedrooms
197
1 825 888
9 230

Description

The residential complex is located in the young and rapidly developing district of Dubai — Town Square. The facade combines refined color tones and sharp lines, creating an atmosphere of sophisticated comfort that envelops you with new impressions. Warm colors in the interiors, natural elements, and carefully selected materials provide a sense of peace and comfort. Key Features — The project offers a collection of modern apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. — Residences come with turnkey finishes, ceramic tile flooring, fully equipped kitchens, and built-in wardrobes. — Spacious balconies offer stunning views of the park areas and the city skyline. — Amenities includes a lobby, swimming pool, gym, and children's playgrounds. Community Infrastructure Town Square is part of the large Dubailand community. Nearby is Town Square Park, which impresses with its abundance of greenery and provides optimal conditions for peaceful and harmonious leisure time. Within walking distance of FIA, there are numerous cafes and restaurants — such as Nando's Nshama, KUKU, Curb Side, Starbucks, PARKA — as well as a Carrefour supermarket, BinSina Pharmacy, and many other facilities necessary for carefree living. Location Advantages The residential complex is conveniently located near two major highways, Emirates Road and Al Qudra Road, significantly reducing travel time across the city. It takes 33 minutes to reach the city center, 29 minutes — to Dubai Mall, 28 minutes — to Dubai International Airport, and 25 minutes — to AL Maktoum Airport.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport45 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Basketball Court
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Jogging Track
Additionally
  • Shop