FIA by Nshama

The residential complex is located in the young and rapidly developing district of Dubai — Town Square. The facade combines refined color tones and sharp lines, creating an atmosphere of sophisticated comfort that envelops you with new impressions. Warm colors in the interiors, natural elements, and carefully selected materials provide a sense of peace and comfort. Key Features — The project offers a collection of modern apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. — Residences come with turnkey finishes, ceramic tile flooring, fully equipped kitchens, and built-in wardrobes. — Spacious balconies offer stunning views of the park areas and the city skyline. — Amenities includes a lobby, swimming pool, gym, and children's playgrounds. Community Infrastructure Town Square is part of the large Dubailand community. Nearby is Town Square Park, which impresses with its abundance of greenery and provides optimal conditions for peaceful and harmonious leisure time. Within walking distance of FIA, there are numerous cafes and restaurants — such as Nando's Nshama, KUKU, Curb Side, Starbucks, PARKA — as well as a Carrefour supermarket, BinSina Pharmacy, and many other facilities necessary for carefree living. Location Advantages The residential complex is conveniently located near two major highways, Emirates Road and Al Qudra Road, significantly reducing travel time across the city. It takes 33 minutes to reach the city center, 29 minutes — to Dubai Mall, 28 minutes — to Dubai International Airport, and 25 minutes — to AL Maktoum Airport.