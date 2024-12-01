Catalog
Dusk by Binghatti

96/1, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 37 m² to 99 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 877 499 AEDfrom 18 317 AED/m²
Payment plan *

More
On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2024
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 51
877 499 – 935 999
18 317 – 23 220
1 bedroom
83 – 99
1 637 999 – 1 860 299
18 683 – 19 621

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The exquisite Dusk apartments create an exceptional level of comfort for discerning residents. Enjoy measured living away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Key Features - Light, airy tones, natural materials and simple geometric shapes provide a cosy and functional environment. There is plenty of natural light thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - On the territory of the complex there are: outdoor swimming pool, recreation area with sun beds, fitness centre, cafes and shops. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a gated community with well-maintained green areas, beautiful walkways and modern architectural solutions. Developed infrastructure and proximity to Dubai's main neighbourhoods make JVC an attractive place for family life. Within 5-10 minutes distance there are JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre, Aster Medical Clinic. Location Advantages The Al Khalil Road motorway exit provides easy access to any part of the city. Dubai Hills Mall is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Global Village 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 29 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center500 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
