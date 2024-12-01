Dusk by Binghatti

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The exquisite Dusk apartments create an exceptional level of comfort for discerning residents. Enjoy measured living away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Key Features - Light, airy tones, natural materials and simple geometric shapes provide a cosy and functional environment. There is plenty of natural light thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - On the territory of the complex there are: outdoor swimming pool, recreation area with sun beds, fitness centre, cafes and shops. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a gated community with well-maintained green areas, beautiful walkways and modern architectural solutions. Developed infrastructure and proximity to Dubai's main neighbourhoods make JVC an attractive place for family life. Within 5-10 minutes distance there are JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre, Aster Medical Clinic. Location Advantages The Al Khalil Road motorway exit provides easy access to any part of the city. Dubai Hills Mall is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Global Village 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 29 minutes away.