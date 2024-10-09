Description

Elegant commercial premises in DaVinci Tower Commercial project by Dar Al Arkan and Pagani Automobili, an internationally renowned hypercar brand, are located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai area, in close proximity to the Dubai Water Canal and the iconic Burj Khalifa Tower. Location Advantages Strategically located near Dubai's iconic landmarks — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Singing Fountains and Dubai Opera are all within 10 minutes of the development. South Ridge Park and Dubai Water Canal Walk, JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, D-Marin Business Bay Marina are 5-10 minutes away by car. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.