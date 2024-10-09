DaVinci Tower Commercial
Reva Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperDar Al Arkan
Total areafrom 322 m² to 322 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price
from 29 521 940 AEDfrom 91 502 AED/m²
About project
Object typeCommercial
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of buildings1
Type of objectShop
Construction stagesExisting
Sale
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
322
29 521 940
91 502
Description
Elegant commercial premises in DaVinci Tower Commercial project by Dar Al Arkan and Pagani Automobili, an internationally renowned hypercar brand, are located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai area, in close proximity to the Dubai Water Canal and the iconic Burj Khalifa Tower. Location Advantages Strategically located near Dubai's iconic landmarks — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Singing Fountains and Dubai Opera are all within 10 minutes of the development. South Ridge Park and Dubai Water Canal Walk, JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, D-Marin Business Bay Marina are 5-10 minutes away by car. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.
District Business BayDubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.