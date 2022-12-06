UAE
Creek Vista Heights

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 70 m² to 180 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 485 647 AED
from 1 485 647 AED
from 19 106 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
2%38 585 AED
Registration of the contract
8%154342 AED
+
4%59426 AED
Before the completion date
50%742 824 AED
Handover
40%771 708 AED
Post-Handover
40%594 259 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors63
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 485 647 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop3 km
Medical center9 km

About project

The residential complex of two buildings in the popular Sobha Hartland community. Live near the main attractions of Dubai and enjoy panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the surrounding area of the city. The complex includes towers with a height of 51 and 57 floors, each of which has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All lots are rented with a fully equipped kitchen and spacious balconies. Some apartments are rented with a separate room for a study or for staff.

The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including a swimming pool, gym, Playground, barbecue area and Parking. Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School are within walking distance. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to The Track, Meydan Golf, Tudomart Supermarket and Emirates Talal Market, Meydan One Mall, as well as the famous Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Nad Al Sheba with their developed infrastructure. Transport accessibility The complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by car. Functional layouts The layout of all lots provides for a living-dining room, a modern equipped kitchen and a bathroom with high-quality plumbing. The 3-bedroom apartment has a staff room, as well as additional space for a study, a children's room or a playroom. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 - 94
1 485 647 - 2 221 045
20 990 - 23 681
2 bedrooms
117 - 143
2 349 178 - 2 948 043
19 106 - 23 411
3 bedrooms
174 - 180
3 619 492 - 3 746 297
20 753 - 20 753

Infrastructure

