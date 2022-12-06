Creek Vista Heights

The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including a swimming pool, gym, Playground, barbecue area and Parking. Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School are within walking distance. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to The Track, Meydan Golf, Tudomart Supermarket and Emirates Talal Market, Meydan One Mall, as well as the famous Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Nad Al Sheba with their developed infrastructure. Transport accessibility The complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by car. Functional layouts The layout of all lots provides for a living-dining room, a modern equipped kitchen and a bathroom with high-quality plumbing. The 3-bedroom apartment has a staff room, as well as additional space for a study, a children's room or a playroom. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

