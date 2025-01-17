Sobha Hartland is an actively under construction neighborhood in the heart of Dubai. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors.





Infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Urban Fresh Mini Mart Co. LLC, LOFTDAY MARKET, Choithrams Sobha Hartland, Geant Express, One Park Avenue, Boardwalk Supermarket.

Educational Institutions: Hartland International School Dubai, North London Collegiate School, Dubai.

Restaurants: Poivre & Salt Restaurant, JIOJI, Nairi Armenian Cuisine, Mero Bites Restaurant & cafe.

The nearest medical clinic, Medcare Medical Center, is 13 minutes away by car in nearby District One, and the nearest major shopping center, Dubai Mall, is 20 minutes away.





From the community, it is a 10-minute drive to the large Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.





Transportation Accessibility:

The area is easy to get out of and is surrounded by two highways, Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Dubai Road.

The public transportation network is still developing, but several bus stops have already been established. You can also get around the community by cab or private car.





The Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.