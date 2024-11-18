Cove Edition 4 by Imtiaz

Description

Elegant clubhouse in the Dubailand neighbourhood. The flowing lines and contemporary architecture of Cove Edition 4 is a harmony of functionality and sophistication. Light interiors and spacious layouts create the perfect space for your comfortable living. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in pastel colours, built-in appliances from European brands and walk-in wardrobes. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the community. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with ‘Smart House’ system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, playground, public space for work and rest, infinity-pool, barbecue terrace, outdoor lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has a favourable location close to the major highway Al Ain - Dubai Road. Dubai Outlet Mall is 5 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 10 minutes away and Meydan Racecourse is 15 minutes away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.