Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesCove Edition 4 by Imtiaz

Cove Edition 4 by Imtiaz

Tulip Oasis 6, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 140 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 628 778 AEDfrom 10 632 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
628 778
17 534
1 bedroom
67
935 543
13 776
2 bedrooms
140
1 491 516
10 632
Project brochure

Description

Elegant clubhouse in the Dubailand neighbourhood. The flowing lines and contemporary architecture of Cove Edition 4 is a harmony of functionality and sophistication. Light interiors and spacious layouts create the perfect space for your comfortable living. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in pastel colours, built-in appliances from European brands and walk-in wardrobes. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the community. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with ‘Smart House’ system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, playground, public space for work and rest, infinity-pool, barbecue terrace, outdoor lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has a favourable location close to the major highway Al Ain - Dubai Road. Dubai Outlet Mall is 5 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 10 minutes away and Meydan Racecourse is 15 minutes away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Tulip Oasis 6, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school500 m
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors
    Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors02.10.2024
  3. How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips
    How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips01.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap