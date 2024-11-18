Cove Edition 3 by Imtiaz

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubailand. The smooth lines of the Cove Edition 3 clubhouse facade and exquisite interiors create an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Every detail of thoughtful layouts and exclusive amenities will make your life easier and more relaxed. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, built-in appliances from German brands and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, lounge area, multi-purpose space for work and leisure. Location advantages The project is located close to such highways as Al Ain Dubai Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Dubai Outlet Mall is a 5-minute drive away, Global Village and IMG World are a 10-minute drive away, and Dubai Safari Park is a 15-minute drive away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.