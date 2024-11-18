Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesCove Edition 3 by Imtiaz

Cove Edition 3 by Imtiaz

Ajmal Sarah Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 88 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 674 213 AEDfrom 12 435 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35 – 40
674 213 – 707 157
17 418 – 18 928
1 bedroom
70 – 88
1 002 688 – 1 099 773
12 435 – 14 168
Project brochure

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubailand. The smooth lines of the Cove Edition 3 clubhouse facade and exquisite interiors create an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Every detail of thoughtful layouts and exclusive amenities will make your life easier and more relaxed. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, built-in appliances from German brands and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, lounge area, multi-purpose space for work and leisure. Location advantages The project is located close to such highways as Al Ain Dubai Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Dubai Outlet Mall is a 5-minute drive away, Global Village and IMG World are a 10-minute drive away, and Dubai Safari Park is a 15-minute drive away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Ajmal Sarah Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
High school2 km
Shop210 m
Medical center2 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors
    Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors02.10.2024
  3. How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips
    How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips01.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap