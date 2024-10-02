Catalog
Cove Edition 2 by Imtiaz

Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 33 m² to 118 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 589 305 AEDfrom 8 188 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
33 – 41
589 305 – 631 241
15 273 – 17 745
1 bedroom
68 – 118
863 811 – 970 402
8 188 – 12 523

Description

Exquisite residential tower in Dubailand. The Cove Edition 2 apartment complex blends natural motifs with urban comfort, offering residents a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. Every detail of the meticulously designed interiors brings a touch of luxury to your everyday life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are presented with designer finishes with gold accents and integrated appliances. - Additional visitor parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging station are provided for the convenience of residents and guests. - On-site amenities include a fitness room, infinity pool, barbecue area, cinema, rooftop lounge, and game room. Community infrastructure Dubailand is an actively developing neighbourhood of Dubai. The community is a kind of ‘city in the city’. There is all the necessary infrastructure for living: shopping and entertainment centres, cafes and restaurants, kindergartens, schools, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the exit on Al Ain - Dubai Road, you can reach Dubai Outlet Mall and Silicon Oasis in 5 minutes, Global Village and IMG World in 10 minutes. Popular locations such as Dubai Downtown, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are all within 20 minutes' drive. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Open balcony

