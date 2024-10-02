Cove Edition 2 by Imtiaz

Description

Exquisite residential tower in Dubailand. The Cove Edition 2 apartment complex blends natural motifs with urban comfort, offering residents a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. Every detail of the meticulously designed interiors brings a touch of luxury to your everyday life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are presented with designer finishes with gold accents and integrated appliances. - Additional visitor parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging station are provided for the convenience of residents and guests. - On-site amenities include a fitness room, infinity pool, barbecue area, cinema, rooftop lounge, and game room. Community infrastructure Dubailand is an actively developing neighbourhood of Dubai. The community is a kind of ‘city in the city’. There is all the necessary infrastructure for living: shopping and entertainment centres, cafes and restaurants, kindergartens, schools, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the exit on Al Ain - Dubai Road, you can reach Dubai Outlet Mall and Silicon Oasis in 5 minutes, Global Village and IMG World in 10 minutes. Popular locations such as Dubai Downtown, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are all within 20 minutes' drive. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.