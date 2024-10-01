Catalog
Cove Boulevard by Imtiaz

Al Faris Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Imtiaz Developments
from 33 m² to 130 m²
from 1 to 3
from 650 000 AED

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Studio
33
650 000
19 435
1 bedroom
68
970 000
14 110
2 bedrooms
108
1 280 000
11 764
3 bedrooms
130
1 450 000
11 148
An architectural symphony of light in the heart of the renowned Dubailand district. Cove Boulevard is a unique residential development that blends innovation, comfort, and refined aesthetics. Designed for those who appreciate harmony with nature, the pulse of the metropolis, and an impeccable standard of living. Key Features — Elegant Residence Design: Spacious apartments with high ceilings, panoramic windows, and private balconies, modern kitchens with premium finishes, stylish bathrooms, and carefully curated interiors in sandy, beige, and cream tones. — World-Class Amenities: Two infinity pools, a fitness center, a wellness area with a sauna and yoga zone, a clubhouse, children's play areas, lounge zones, landscaped gardens, walking terraces, a business center, and co-working spaces. — Modern Technology & Energy Efficiency: Low-energy air conditioning systems, solar panels, thermal-resistant glazing, and a Smart Living concept for ultimate comfort and sustainability. Location Advantages Cove Boulevard is set in the prestigious Dubailand district, seamlessly blending tranquility with the vibrant energy of the city. Dubai Outlet Mall, Academic City, and IMG Worlds of Adventure are just 5 minutes away. Within 12 minutes, you can reach Dubai Safari Park, Polo Club, and the Desert Palm Golf Club. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Mall of the Emirates are within a 20-minute radius. Dubai International Airport is a convenient 25-minute drive away.

Al Faris Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
Airport 25 km

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

