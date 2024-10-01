Cove Boulevard by Imtiaz

Description

An architectural symphony of light in the heart of the renowned Dubailand district. Cove Boulevard is a unique residential development that blends innovation, comfort, and refined aesthetics. Designed for those who appreciate harmony with nature, the pulse of the metropolis, and an impeccable standard of living. Key Features — Elegant Residence Design: Spacious apartments with high ceilings, panoramic windows, and private balconies, modern kitchens with premium finishes, stylish bathrooms, and carefully curated interiors in sandy, beige, and cream tones. — World-Class Amenities: Two infinity pools, a fitness center, a wellness area with a sauna and yoga zone, a clubhouse, children's play areas, lounge zones, landscaped gardens, walking terraces, a business center, and co-working spaces. — Modern Technology & Energy Efficiency: Low-energy air conditioning systems, solar panels, thermal-resistant glazing, and a Smart Living concept for ultimate comfort and sustainability. Location Advantages Cove Boulevard is set in the prestigious Dubailand district, seamlessly blending tranquility with the vibrant energy of the city. Dubai Outlet Mall, Academic City, and IMG Worlds of Adventure are just 5 minutes away. Within 12 minutes, you can reach Dubai Safari Park, Polo Club, and the Desert Palm Golf Club. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Mall of the Emirates are within a 20-minute radius. Dubai International Airport is a convenient 25-minute drive away.