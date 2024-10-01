Catalog
Cotier House 2 by Imtiaz

Cotier House 2 by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 81 m² to 95 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 2 274 853 AEDfrom 23 793 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 95
2 274 853 – 2 415 250
23 793 – 29 541
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern sophistication inspired by the rhythm of the bustling city. Cotier House 2 is an elegant 10-story residential complex located on the first shoreline of Dubai. It embodies the perfect blend of modern comfort and natural harmony, created for those who appreciate an exceptional lifestyle. Key features — An architectural masterpiece with 3.2-meter-high ceilings, premium finishes, luxury brand furniture, and a limited number of residences per floor. — Panoramic views of the city skyline and the Persian Gulf from every apartment. — World-class amenities: infinity pools, a wellness club with a sauna and steam room, landscaped gardens, and private barbecue areas. Location advantages The project is located in the prestigious Dubai Islands district with direct access to the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road, providing quick connectivity to key city points. It takes 14 minutes to reach the Burj Khalifa, 20 minutes to the Dubai Frame, and 24 minutes to the Business Bay business center. The Gold Souq metro station is 10 minutes away, and within walking distance, you'll find the 21-kilometer beach with "Blue Flag" accreditation. Dubai International Airport is just 17 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Shop2 km
Airport14 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

