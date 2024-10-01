Cotier House 2 by Imtiaz

Description

Modern sophistication inspired by the rhythm of the bustling city. Cotier House 2 is an elegant 10-story residential complex located on the first shoreline of Dubai. It embodies the perfect blend of modern comfort and natural harmony, created for those who appreciate an exceptional lifestyle. Key features — An architectural masterpiece with 3.2-meter-high ceilings, premium finishes, luxury brand furniture, and a limited number of residences per floor. — Panoramic views of the city skyline and the Persian Gulf from every apartment. — World-class amenities: infinity pools, a wellness club with a sauna and steam room, landscaped gardens, and private barbecue areas. Location advantages The project is located in the prestigious Dubai Islands district with direct access to the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road, providing quick connectivity to key city points. It takes 14 minutes to reach the Burj Khalifa, 20 minutes to the Dubai Frame, and 24 minutes to the Business Bay business center. The Gold Souq metro station is 10 minutes away, and within walking distance, you'll find the 21-kilometer beach with "Blue Flag" accreditation. Dubai International Airport is just 17 minutes away.