Chic Tower

A rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site amenities include a beauty bar, a fresh juice bar, an outdoor gym, a gaming area, a party deck, a fountain, a wellness center, an infinity pool, pergolas, and football fields. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find restaurants such as Malang Lounge Restaurant & Cafe and Weslodge Saloon, supermarkets like Fmart and Spinneys Business Bay, Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay and Learning Tree Nursery, the Bay Avenue Mall shopping center, and the Global Indian International School Dubai. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing quick access to key points in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is just a 22-minute drive away. High-quality finish The interior design was created in collaboration with the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO. The elegant interiors of the residences are inspired by the element of water and the azure color of the precious gemstone turquoise. Soft shades of blue and green dominate, with a focus on golden accents. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

