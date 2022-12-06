UAE
Chic Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Chic Tower
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 86 m² to 177 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 328 000 AED
from 2 328 000 AED
from 27 045 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%465 600 AED
Registration of the contract
4%93120 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 396 800 AED
Handover
20%465 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors47
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 328 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
High school2 km
Shop250 m
Medical center3 km
Sea6 km

About project

The high-rise tower, in collaboration with the world-famous jewelry brand de GRISOGONO, is located in the prestigious Business Bay area. Discover exclusive residences and enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Water Canal, and the Dubai skyline. The complex offers studios and 1-4 bedroom apartments. All units come with a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious balcony. The residences embody luxury while creating a tranquil atmosphere through clever space zoning.

A rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site amenities include a beauty bar, a fresh juice bar, an outdoor gym, a gaming area, a party deck, a fountain, a wellness center, an infinity pool, pergolas, and football fields. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find restaurants such as Malang Lounge Restaurant & Cafe and Weslodge Saloon, supermarkets like Fmart and Spinneys Business Bay, Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay and Learning Tree Nursery, the Bay Avenue Mall shopping center, and the Global Indian International School Dubai. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing quick access to key points in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is just a 22-minute drive away. High-quality finish The interior design was created in collaboration with the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO. The elegant interiors of the residences are inspired by the element of water and the azure color of the precious gemstone turquoise. Soft shades of blue and green dominate, with a focus on golden accents. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
86 - 177
2 328 000 - 5 172 000
27 045 - 29 065
2 bedrooms
141 - 141
4 277 000 - 4 277 000
30 205 - 30 205

Infrastructure

