Cala del Mar by Ellington

Description

A cove of tranquillity by the shores of the Gulf. Every detail of Cala del Mar at Al Marjan Island reflects a commitment to excellence. World-class luxury amenities and exclusive beach access create the ambience of an island paradise. It is the ideal destination for those who appreciate a high standard of living and unrivalled leisure facilities. Key Features — Architecture and design inspired by the sea. Flats finished in terracotta, olive, sandy shades. The harmony of lines and natural colours convey tidal patterns. — The waterfront area bordering the harbour gives the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful water scenery from private balconies and terraces. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows allow daylight to enter freely and at night there are views of the starry sky. - The complex features modern amenities such as an interactive room for virtual personal training and immersion rowing, fitness studio, children's play areas, observation decks, infinity pool, guest lobbies and reception, and outdoor dining space. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island combines the comforts of a resort retreat with the proximity of social amenities. Travel time to Rak Academy Al Hamra, Khawla Bin Hakim School - 15 minutes, to Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital - 17 minutes, to Al Hamra Mall - 12 minutes. Cala del Mar's coastal location allows you to reach Al Marjan Island Beach and Turtle Beach in 5 minutes. Location Advantages With exits on SMBZ Rd and Al Shuhada' Rd, it takes 20 minutes to reach Ras Al Khaimah and 30 minutes to reach Sharjah. Al Habra Village, Al-Jazeera al-Hamra, Al Riffa are all within a 15-20 minute radius. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.