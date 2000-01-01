Catalog
Cala del Mar by Ellington

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 37 m² to 175 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 295 563 AEDfrom 26 508 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%459 113 AED
Registration of the contract
4%91823 AED
Before the completion date
30%688 669 AED
Handover
50%1 147 781 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37
2 295 563
62 042
1 bedroom
64
3 121 000
48 766
2 bedrooms
98
4 407 000
44 969
3 bedrooms
175
4 638 828
26 508

Description

A cove of tranquillity by the shores of the Gulf. Every detail of Cala del Mar at Al Marjan Island reflects a commitment to excellence. World-class luxury amenities and exclusive beach access create the ambience of an island paradise. It is the ideal destination for those who appreciate a high standard of living and unrivalled leisure facilities. Key Features — Architecture and design inspired by the sea. Flats finished in terracotta, olive, sandy shades. The harmony of lines and natural colours convey tidal patterns. — The waterfront area bordering the harbour gives the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful water scenery from private balconies and terraces. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows allow daylight to enter freely and at night there are views of the starry sky. - The complex features modern amenities such as an interactive room for virtual personal training and immersion rowing, fitness studio, children's play areas, observation decks, infinity pool, guest lobbies and reception, and outdoor dining space. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island combines the comforts of a resort retreat with the proximity of social amenities. Travel time to Rak Academy Al Hamra, Khawla Bin Hakim School - 15 minutes, to Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital - 17 minutes, to Al Hamra Mall - 12 minutes. Cala del Mar's coastal location allows you to reach Al Marjan Island Beach and Turtle Beach in 5 minutes. Location Advantages With exits on SMBZ Rd and Al Shuhada' Rd, it takes 20 minutes to reach Ras Al Khaimah and 30 minutes to reach Sharjah. Al Habra Village, Al-Jazeera al-Hamra, Al Riffa are all within a 15-20 minute radius. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport8 km
Sea100 m
Shop9 km
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Open balcony