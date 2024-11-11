Catalog
Binghatti Titania

19/5, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 34 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 185 160 $from 3 793 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34
185 160
5 319
2 bedrooms
111
422 055 – 423 417
3 793 – 3 799
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

New architectural landmark in Majan, created with the utmost precision and attention to proportions. The Titania residential complex was Binghatti's first project in this strategic growth hub of Dubai. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality natural materials in muted pastel tones, built-in appliances, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows, and open layouts. - The complex has a gym, a children's playground, a yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, floating gazebos, lounge areas, walking paths, etc. - The facade of the building is designed in Binghatti's signature style — dark metal mesh and expressive glass surfaces create an instantly recognizable silhouette. Location advantages One of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, runs near the project. It will take 15 minutes to get to the Global village Fair, and 20 minutes to the Dubai Miracle Garden Flower Park and the JVC district. It will take 25 minutes to get to the Dubai Hills Mall, and 30 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

On map
19/5, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center600 m
Airport24 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

