Luxury residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. Binghatti Royale clubhouse perfectly blends the relaxed atmosphere of the suburbs with the conveniences of an urban environment. The perfect place to live in harmony with yourself and your surroundings. Key features - All apartments feature designer finishes with natural materials in light colours, well-designed layouts with high ceilings, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, paddle tennis court, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, terrace, fresh bar. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a modern community with well-maintained parks, convenient location and a high level of security. Inside the area there are all the necessary infrastructure facilities: shops, pharmacies, entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are children's educational centres JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to the Al Khalil Road motorway, residents will have easy access to any location in Dubai. Circle Mall is 9 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 33 minutes away.