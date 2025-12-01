Catalog
Binghatti Royale

15/16, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 74 m² to 195 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 168 749 AEDfrom 14 690 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 – 86
1 168 749 – 1 551 249
15 590 – 17 973
2 bedrooms
150 – 172
2 443 749 – 2 656 249
15 364 – 16 257
3 bedrooms
195
2 868 749 – 2 900 624
14 690 – 14 854

Description

Luxury residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. Binghatti Royale clubhouse perfectly blends the relaxed atmosphere of the suburbs with the conveniences of an urban environment. The perfect place to live in harmony with yourself and your surroundings. Key features - All apartments feature designer finishes with natural materials in light colours, well-designed layouts with high ceilings, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, paddle tennis court, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, terrace, fresh bar. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a modern community with well-maintained parks, convenient location and a high level of security. Inside the area there are all the necessary infrastructure facilities: shops, pharmacies, entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are children's educational centres JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to the Al Khalil Road motorway, residents will have easy access to any location in Dubai. Circle Mall is 9 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 33 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
15/16, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center210 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More
