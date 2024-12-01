Binghatti Orchid

The complex features 303 residences, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The variety of apartment types ensures comfortable living spaces for every resident. The distinctive design of each apartment is implemented without compromising practicality. Equipped with modern fixtures and furniture, the apartments are the ideal choice for family living. Sliding glass doors and windows create a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces while maintaining the highest level of functionality. Within a 10-minute walk, you'll find VIVA Supermarket and Greens Minimart stores, LIFE and Supercare pharmacies, JSS International School. A bit further away are Circle Mall, Socialicious Restaurant and Cloud 10 Café. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex The unique building design aligns with environmental quality standards by creating shade, significantly reducing the amount of energy needed to cool residential spaces. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project showcases Binghatti's signature style while preserving traditional elements of Middle Eastern art. Individual balconies intertwine, forming a unified community. The building's intricate pattern creates an illusion that transforms the static surroundings into a dynamic picture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

