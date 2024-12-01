UAE
Binghatti Orchid

92A, Nashwan Boulevard, District JVC 15, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 102 m² to 192 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 358 500 AED
from 1 358 500 AED
from 10 621 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%271 700 AED
Registration of the contract
4%54340 AED
Before the completion date
50%679 250 AED
Handover
30%407 550 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors27
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 358 500 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school550 m
Shop180 m
Medical center6 km

About project

The modern project is located in the family-oriented neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Enjoy a peaceful lifestyle away from the urban hustle and surrounded by picturesque nature.

The complex features 303 residences, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The variety of apartment types ensures comfortable living spaces for every resident. The distinctive design of each apartment is implemented without compromising practicality. Equipped with modern fixtures and furniture, the apartments are the ideal choice for family living. Sliding glass doors and windows create a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces while maintaining the highest level of functionality. Within a 10-minute walk, you'll find VIVA Supermarket and Greens Minimart stores, LIFE and Supercare pharmacies, JSS International School. A bit further away are Circle Mall, Socialicious Restaurant and Cloud 10 Café. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex The unique building design aligns with environmental quality standards by creating shade, significantly reducing the amount of energy needed to cool residential spaces. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project showcases Binghatti's signature style while preserving traditional elements of Middle Eastern art. Individual balconies intertwine, forming a unified community. The building's intricate pattern creates an illusion that transforms the static surroundings into a dynamic picture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
102 - 192
1 358 500 - 2 189 000
10 621 - 21 255

Infrastructure

