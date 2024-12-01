Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments are available for your choice. Built-in wardrobes, spacious living rooms, and balconies with panoramic views of the surrounding spaces create an atmosphere of homely comfort. Interiors complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows make the rooms bright and airy. A variety of amenities on the complex grounds include a modern gym, landscaped relaxation areas, pools for adults and children, a children's playground, as well as round-the-clock security for the residents' safety. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to the Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road highways, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport will take 27 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai Thanks to its elegant and refined exterior, Binghatti Lavender serves as a symbol of modern architectural excellence in JVC. The architectural solutions of the tower perfectly blend aesthetics and functionality. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More