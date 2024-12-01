UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Binghatti Lavender

Binghatti Lavender

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 11, 2 Street, 4/2
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 94 m² to 141 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 334 470 AED
from 1 334 470 AED
from 10 999 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%266894 AED
+
4%53379 AED
Before the completion date
50%667 235 AED
Handover
30%400 341 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 334 470 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center2 km
Sea9 km

About project

​​The new residential complex in the heart of the popular family neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) represents a symbol of comfort and sophistication. Thanks to its impeccable location, residents will be able to enjoy the tranquility and peace of a closed community while maintaining access to all the central locations of Dubai.

Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments are available for your choice. Built-in wardrobes, spacious living rooms, and balconies with panoramic views of the surrounding spaces create an atmosphere of homely comfort. Interiors complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows make the rooms bright and airy. A variety of amenities on the complex grounds include a modern gym, landscaped relaxation areas, pools for adults and children, a children's playground, as well as round-the-clock security for the residents' safety. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to the Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road highways, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport will take 27 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai Thanks to its elegant and refined exterior, Binghatti Lavender serves as a symbol of modern architectural excellence in JVC. The architectural solutions of the tower perfectly blend aesthetics and functionality. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
94 - 141
1 334 470 - 1 555 457
10 999 - 14 129

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 11, 2 Street, 4/2

Binghatti Lavender