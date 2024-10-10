Catalog
Binghatti Grove

19/2, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 73 m² to 176 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 200 624 AED

Payment plan

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax
4%
About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors51
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73 – 85
1 200 624 – 1 604 374
16 317 – 18 873
2 bedrooms
148
2 358 749
15 862
3 bedrooms
176
2 868 749
16 293

Description

Oasis of tranquillity in Jumeirah Village Circle. Each residence at Binghatti Grove residential tower offers an atmosphere of peace and harmony designed for your well-being. It is the perfect place for those who appreciate the tranquillity of nature and the comforts of modern living. Key features - The finishing of the apartments uses environmentally friendly materials in natural colours. Panoramic windows, balconies with private pools and built-in appliances in all lots. - Residents have access to: gym, basketball court, paddle tennis court, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, outdoor lounge area. Location advantages Due to the project's convenient location near one of the country's largest motorways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it will take 35 minutes to reach key locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 25 minutes to reach IMG Worlds of Adventure and Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport will take 35 minutes to reach.

Location

On map
19/2, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport35 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

