Description

Oasis of tranquillity in Jumeirah Village Circle. Each residence at Binghatti Grove residential tower offers an atmosphere of peace and harmony designed for your well-being. It is the perfect place for those who appreciate the tranquillity of nature and the comforts of modern living. Key features - The finishing of the apartments uses environmentally friendly materials in natural colours. Panoramic windows, balconies with private pools and built-in appliances in all lots. - Residents have access to: gym, basketball court, paddle tennis court, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, outdoor lounge area. Location advantages Due to the project's convenient location near one of the country's largest motorways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it will take 35 minutes to reach key locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 25 minutes to reach IMG Worlds of Adventure and Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport will take 35 minutes to reach.