Binghatti Gardenia

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The windows provide panoramic views of the city. The interiors are carefully designed to create an atmosphere of comfort, elegance, and enjoyment. Sliding glass doors and windows strike the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces while maintaining a high level of environmental control and functionality. On the premises, you'll find a fitness center and swimming pools. Within walking distance, you'll find Green Roots Nursery, Classic Minimart, Bishoy Grocery, Renee Cafe, Life Pharmacy and JVC Community Park. A bit further away, there's the Circle Mall JVC, JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School and Neuro Spinal Hospital. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the complex are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Garden of Wonders. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building stands out with its symbolic architecture. Individual balconies are integrated with each other, forming a cohesive community. This motif creates an illusion that imparts a dynamic character to the otherwise static environment of the building. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

