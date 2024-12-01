UAE
Binghatti Gardenia

1/1, 20 Street, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 30 m² to 160 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price655 000 AED
from 655 000 AED
from 14 798 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%131 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%26200 AED
Before the completion date
50%327 500 AED
Handover
30%196 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 655 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school1 km
Shop130 m
Medical center6 km

About project

This modern project seamlessly blends aesthetics and harmony with nature. Elaborate details and well-thought-out interior design create an atmosphere of exquisite luxury — a true paradise for living.

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The windows provide panoramic views of the city. The interiors are carefully designed to create an atmosphere of comfort, elegance, and enjoyment. Sliding glass doors and windows strike the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces while maintaining a high level of environmental control and functionality. On the premises, you'll find a fitness center and swimming pools. Within walking distance, you'll find Green Roots Nursery, Classic Minimart, Bishoy Grocery, Renee Cafe, Life Pharmacy and JVC Community Park. A bit further away, there's the Circle Mall JVC, JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School and Neuro Spinal Hospital. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the complex are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Garden of Wonders. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building stands out with its symbolic architecture. Individual balconies are integrated with each other, forming a cohesive community. This motif creates an illusion that imparts a dynamic character to the otherwise static environment of the building. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
30 - 30
655 000 - 700 000
21 455 - 22 929
2 bedrooms
103 - 103
1 530 000 - 1 680 000
14 798 - 16 306
3 bedrooms
160 - 160
2 990 000 - 3 010 000
18 653 - 18 792

Infrastructure

