Beach Walk Residence by Imtiaz

Beach Walk Residence by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 85 m² to 139 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 976 906 AEDfrom 21 407 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%395 381 AED
Registration of the contract
4%79 076 AED
Before the completion date
40%790 762 AED
Handover
40%790 762 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
85 - 116
1 976 906 - 2 493 477
21 407 - 23 116
2 bedrooms
139
3 200 000
22 963

Description

Sophisticated residential complex on the Dubai Islands. The community is focused on families who prefer a relaxing lifestyle on the seashore. Beach Walk Residence invites you to immerse yourself in the tranquility and serenity of a resort atmosphere. Key features - All apartments have finishing, panoramic windows, built-in appliances, and are fully furnished. - The project includes: infinity pool and rooftop park, zen garden, outdoor yoga area, sauna, barbecue area, kids’ playground, and gym. - There is a separate parking lot for guests of the complex and a charging station for electric vehicles. Community infrastructure The rapidly developing Dubai Islands district is located on four islands near the bustling life of the metropolis. One of the islands will house one of the largest shopping malls in the UAE, Deira Mall. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach medical centers such as Dubai Hospital, Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai, Al Baraha Government Service, and schools such as Green Leaves Early Childhood Center, The Primary Nursery, and The Elite English School. Location advantages The islands are connected to the city by the Infinity Bridge. The journey to the center of Dubai and major attractions - Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, etc. - will take 20-25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 12 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school7 km
Shop500 m
Medical center8 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby