Beach Walk Residence by Imtiaz

Description

Sophisticated residential complex on the Dubai Islands. The community is focused on families who prefer a relaxing lifestyle on the seashore. Beach Walk Residence invites you to immerse yourself in the tranquility and serenity of a resort atmosphere. Key features - All apartments have finishing, panoramic windows, built-in appliances, and are fully furnished. - The project includes: infinity pool and rooftop park, zen garden, outdoor yoga area, sauna, barbecue area, kids’ playground, and gym. - There is a separate parking lot for guests of the complex and a charging station for electric vehicles. Community infrastructure The rapidly developing Dubai Islands district is located on four islands near the bustling life of the metropolis. One of the islands will house one of the largest shopping malls in the UAE, Deira Mall. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach medical centers such as Dubai Hospital, Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai, Al Baraha Government Service, and schools such as Green Leaves Early Childhood Center, The Primary Nursery, and The Elite English School. Location advantages The islands are connected to the city by the Infinity Bridge. The journey to the center of Dubai and major attractions - Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, etc. - will take 20-25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 12 minutes.