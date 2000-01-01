Description

Luxurious beachfront oasis in the Dubai Islands. Contemporary architecture, open-plan layouts and exquisite amenities make Beach Walk Residence 3 feel cosy and comfortable. And with magnificent views of the sparkling waters of the Persian Gulf, you'll experience the relaxing atmosphere of resort life. Key features - The project offers fully furnished apartments with designer finishes in neutral shades with gold accents, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and built-in appliances from German brand Miele. - There is a separate car park for guests of the residence and a charging station for electric cars. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, space for meditation and yoga, kids' playground, infinity pool, zen-garden, barbecue terrace, lounge zone. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is one of the most actively developing neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community is a harmonious blend of modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreational areas and world-class professional golf courses overlooking the sea. Within 10-15 minutes drive to Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School. Location advantages The Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland, is a 5-minute drive to Waterfront Market and a 15-minute drive to the famous attractions of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 10 minutes.