Beach Walk Residence 3

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 77 m² to 298 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 901 898 AEDfrom 19 246 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 115
1 901 898 – 2 634 201
22 764 – 24 477
2 bedrooms
121 – 143
2 713 508 – 2 999 000
20 966 – 22 357
3 bedrooms
298
5 749 831
19 246

Description

Luxurious beachfront oasis in the Dubai Islands. Contemporary architecture, open-plan layouts and exquisite amenities make Beach Walk Residence 3 feel cosy and comfortable. And with magnificent views of the sparkling waters of the Persian Gulf, you'll experience the relaxing atmosphere of resort life. Key features - The project offers fully furnished apartments with designer finishes in neutral shades with gold accents, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and built-in appliances from German brand Miele. - There is a separate car park for guests of the residence and a charging station for electric cars. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, space for meditation and yoga, kids' playground, infinity pool, zen-garden, barbecue terrace, lounge zone. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is one of the most actively developing neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community is a harmonious blend of modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreational areas and world-class professional golf courses overlooking the sea. Within 10-15 minutes drive to Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School. Location advantages The Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland, is a 5-minute drive to Waterfront Market and a 15-minute drive to the famous attractions of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 10 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
