Beach Walk Residence 2 by Imtiaz

A haven away from the hustle and bustle of the city on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Beach Walk Residence 2 is a premium residential complex that is becoming an apologist for a whole new level of living and comfort. The clubhouse is located on the Dubai Islands, which is equally accessible to both the centre of Dubai and the centre of Sharjah. Key features — Private access to the beach 5 minutes from the residence. Enjoy a tranquil and seaside holiday on the magnificent coastline and designated areas. — The apartments are delivered fully furnished with customised furniture. — Understated design utilising natural elements, natural wood and blue marble finishes. Azure, ocean and milky hues perfectly complement the rounded shapes of the neoclassical style. Fully furnished apartments with custom furniture. — World-class on-site amenities: family and infinity pool, zen garden, children's playground, lounge area, billiards, yoga space, fitness room and more. Community Infrastructure Dubai Islands is a rapidly developing community with a unique geographical location: 21 kilometres of white-sand beaches, yacht marinas, hotels and golf courses combine with proximity to attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Within a 10-15 minute radius of the clubhouse you will find everything you need for everyday life: New Academy, Toledo, Al Kuwait Hospital, One Deira Mall, Century Mall. Location Features The islands are connected to the mainland by an architectural marvel of the 21st century - the new Infinity Bridge, which passes into the motorway of the same name. Key Dubai communities such as Downtown and Business Bay can be reached in 15-25 minutes. Sharjah city centre can be reached in 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes' drive away.